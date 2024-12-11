Press Release: Missouri Limestone Producers Association Announces Rebranding to “Infra”

Jefferson City, MO — December 11, 2024 — The Missouri Limestone Producers Association (MLPA), a cornerstone of the state’s infrastructure industry, is proud to announce its rebranding to “Infra.” This new identity reflects the association’s expanded vision, uniting its dedication to the state’s infrastructure with a focus on growth, sustainability, and innovation

Why the Change? The new name and brand represent a strategic shift to include and celebrate all facets of infrastructure development. The previous name, Missouri Limestone Producers Association, did not fully accommodate all crushed stone and sand producers, vital segments of the construction aggregates industry. By evolving into “Infra,” the association modernizes its identity and broadens its appeal to align with the needs of members, legislators, the public, and future workforce leaders.

“Infra” stands for infrastructure and is derived from the Latin word meaning “from below.” This name honors the essential work of the association’s members—extracting critical materials from rivers, quarries, and mines to power Missouri’s communities. The rebrand ensures the association remains relevant and impactful for years to come.

Economic Impact of Infra’s Members The work of Infra’s members contributes significantly to Missouri’s economy. Missouri is the third largest producer of aggregates nationally and the largest on a per capita basis. The limestone and sand industries directly support thousands of jobs, from extraction to transportation, and generate billions of dollars in economic activity annually. The materials extracted by the association’s members are essential to building and maintaining infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and public buildings that are the backbone of the state’s economy. This rebrand reinforces the association’s commitment to supporting these industries and driving future economic growth.

Modernizing to Meet Future Needs The transformation includes a refreshed logo, modernized visual identity, and enhanced communication platforms. These updates position Infra as a leader in infrastructure development and advocacy, better equipped to address the challenges and opportunities ahead.

“This rebrand is more than a name change,” said Chris Williams, 2024 Association Board President. “As ‘Infra,’ we’re embracing a broader mission to support our members and the communities they serve. We’re stepping into a leadership role that goes beyond materials to shape Missouri’s infrastructure future.”

Tim Dobbelare, incoming 2025 Association President commented, “With over 30 years of experience in the crushed stone industry and my involvement with the association over that time, I believe this change is long past due. The rebrand is both timely and essential to the work we have ahead of us.” He continued, “I’m excited to work with members—new and legacy—to present a unified voice to the public that properly shines a light on the vital role the construction aggregates industry plays in making modern infrastructure possible.”

Celebrating the Launch The new brand was unveiled at the association’s winter meeting, where members and stakeholders experienced the updated vision and design firsthand. The event highlighted the journey to “Infra,” underscoring the association’s plans to support Missouri’s infrastructure goals for decades to come. The rebrand will continue to roll out through early 2025, including the launch of a new, user-friendly website designed to serve members, partners, and the public.

Key Features of the Rebrand:

• New Name and Logo: “Infra” reflects the association’s foundational role in infrastructure while focusing on sustainability and future growth.

• Enhanced Mission: A renewed commitment to leadership, advocacy, and innovation in resource management and infrastructure development.

• Broadened Vision: A focus on fostering partnerships and driving advancements that strengthen Missouri’s infrastructure network.

What’s Next?

As part of the rollout, Infra will introduce a new website in early 2025, offering expanded resources, tools, and industry insights. The new digital presence will make it easier for members and partners to access the latest updates, connect with the association, and explore initiatives that impact Missouri’s infrastructure landscape.

Visit inframissouri.com and watch for the new website launch in 2025.