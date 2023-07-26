Watch as Scott Faughn gives his last Midweek Update for July 2023. Today Scott is joined by James Owen from Renew Missouri. Scott and Owen talk about energy policy, upcoming elections and the future of renewable energy in Missouri.
TWMP Midweek Update – July 26, 2023
