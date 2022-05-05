VIEWPAC endorses Kalena Bruce for Congress

Stockon, MO – Kalena Bruce’s campaign for Missouri’s 4th Congressional district announced the endorsement Monday of the Value In Electing Women Political Action Committee, or VIEWPAC, a group dedicated to protecting and increasing the number of Republican women in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate. “Kalena Bruce represents a fresh brand of leadership and the kind of candidate our Party needs more of – a problem solver, a fighter, and a dedicated champion for the conservative cause,” said Julie Conway, Executive Director of VIEWPAC. “VIEWPAC is honored to stand with her 100 percent.”

“I am honored to have earned the support of VIEWPAC which has a long history of electing strong Republican women candidates across the country,” said Kalena Bruce. “VIEWPAC understands that we need to send new leaders to clean up congress.”

Julie Conway continued, “As a conservative outsider, Kalena Bruce is the only female in the race to build her own business and create jobs and is a true agriculture champion. Missourians can’t afford more career politicians in Congress. They need a champion who listens to voters and gets the job done.”

“I thank VIEWPAC for this powerful endorsement and I look forward to joining the ranks of strong conservative women getting things done in Washington,” said Kalena Bruce. VIEWPAC, a national organization founded by female Republican members of Congress and female professionals, was created to support serious, credible and electable Republican women candidates running for federal office. You can learn more about VIEWPAC here.

Today’s endorsement adds to the growing coalition of grassroots support Kalena Bruce has received, including endorsements from Blake Hurst, Missouri Farm Bureau Past President, and Forrest Lucas, CEO of Lucas Oil and Founder of Protect the Harvest. Learn more about Kalena Bruce and her campaign for Congress here.