Opinion: Washington’s Hartzler is the wrong way for GOP

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler made a “special announcement” this week, regarding the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Senator Roy Blunt.

As she ultimately enters the already crowded Republican primary field for U.S. Senate in Missouri, Hartzler joins Attorney General Eric Schmitt, disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens, and personal injury lawyer Mark McCloskey.

Hartzler joins a former Democrat in Eric Greitens, and Mark McCloskey who has given to Democratic politicians over the years, with the most liberal voting record in the Missouri GOP delegation.

In her 10-plus years in the House of Representatives, Hartzler is the lowest-ranked Missouri Republican among reputable conservative organizations including the American Conservative Union and Club for Growth. The American Conservative Union, which produces the gold standard for conservative rankings, has given Hartzler a lifetime score of 78.29 percent, the lowest score in the Missouri delegation. Fiscally conservative Club for Growth has given her a very low lifetime score of 66 percent. Time and time again, Hartzler has voted to increase our national deficit into the trillions, placing the burden on future generations of hard-working Americans.

It is no secret that Hartzler is a moderate and at risk of abandoning the Trump “America First” agenda if elected to higher office.

In her current position, following Jan. 6, Hartzler issued an official statement that claimed President Trump’s “unpresidential remarks” incited rioters. She issued a tweet welcoming Joe Biden with open arms as president-elect. The fact is, Hartzler is not the strong defender of President Donald Trump that she claims to be.

While there will be many attempts to spin Hartzler as a conservative and alternative to Eric Greitens, nothing could be further from the truth. Her record shows that she is a Kansas City moderate, and her candidacy would only help Greitens — which would ultimately put the state in play in the general election.

Missourians deserve a fighter for the “America First” agenda championed by Trump. Missouri deserves a true “America First” conservative as their representative in the U.S. Senate and they will not find that in Hartzler.