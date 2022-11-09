Rep. Tracy McCreery has won Senate District 24

The district in St. Louis county encompasses a wide range of surrounding municipalities, including swaths of Maryland Heights and Creve Coeur.

The seat was formerly held by Sen. Jill Schupp, a Democrat who has served the area since 2014. She reached her term limit this year.

The campaign for District 24 was a tight one, with both sides running very aggressive campaigns in the area.

Now, the district has elected another democrat for the next four years, State Rep. Tracy McCreery. McCreery represented part of St. Louis County in House District 88. Now she will serve District 24 as their new Senator.

McCreery went unopposed in her primary and defeated Republican candidate Dr. George Hruza.

This Democrat victory will not shake up much in the upper chamber, as Republicans will still likely hold their longstanding super majority in the Senate.