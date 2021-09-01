5th generation Bates County farmer to run for state representative

Bates County farmer Dane Diehl has announced his candidacy for state representative. He will be running as a Republican to fill the vacant seat being left by term-limited Representative Patricia Pike. Currently, the district includes Bates and Vernon counties. Diehl is the first candidate to formally announce a campaign for the seat.

“Rep. Pike has done well for her constituents. Unfortunately, that’s not the case for other elected officials in Jefferson City. We’ve seen plenty of examples where politicians pander to the cities and ignore our rural communities. Missouri is first and foremost an agricultural state–and I will proudly remind legislators in the capital of that fact. We need leaders with practical experience to bring back common sense to government.”

Diehl is a 5th generation family farmer in Butler, Missouri, and is very involved in local agricultural organizations. He serves as the District 4 Director for the Missouri Soybean Association, is a Bates County Cattleman, and is a member of the Missouri Farm Bureau. He also supports the area’s 4-H and FFA youth programs. Diehl has been recognized as a member of the DuPont Young Leaders class of 2018 and completed Syngenta’s Leadership at Its Best program. A lifelong Missourian, Diehl graduated from Butler High School and is an alumnus of the University of Missouri.

“I love my state and our practical values. Farming is my way of life, and I enjoy investing in the next generation of farmers who will provide our nation with food and resources in the decades to come. Agriculture is about always thinking ahead: When and where should I plant next year’s crops? Am I prepared for price fluctuations and natural events? What do I need to buy now to be ready for the future? We need more of this kind of proactive thinking in government. As the Show-Me State, we appreciate an evidence-based approach to life. With all the craziness going on in politics today, I want to bring this practicality with me to the capitol so we can keep our state on track.”

As a lifelong Republican, Diehl is a proud supporter of former President Trump and has stated his political priorities are aligned with the Trump Agenda at the Missouri level. This includes defending the right to bear arms, a strong pro-life position, and an opposition to any attempts to curb freedom of speech. In addition, Diehl has mentioned supporting infrastructure improvements for rural Missouri and calling for more support of family farms and businesses.

“There is nothing more important than defending the freedoms enshrined in the First and Second Amendments of our Constitution. I will always fight for the right to speak freely, the right to assemble, and the right to bear arms. In this era of “cancel culture” and thought policing, I will stand firm to protect your liberties. I will fight to ensure our local farms and businesses are supported with more workforce development, and not bogged down by over-regulation. We must continue to promote our rural Missouri values at all levels of government.”

Outside of farming, Diehl is an avid duck hunter, outdoorsman, and Missouri sports fan. Dane and his wife, Erica, attend Pleasant Gap Christian Church. He has hired Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign. To learn more about Dane Diehl, visit www.DiehlForMissouri.com.