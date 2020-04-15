Alissia Canady formally announces candidacy for lieutenant governor of Missouri

Former Kansas City Councilwoman Pledges “Transformation Agenda” to Combat Violence, Promote Quality Healthcare and Invest in Jobs & Education
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alissia Canady, former Kansas City Councilwoman and Jackson County Assistant Prosecutor, has formally announced her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of the State of Missouri. Raised in Kansas City, Canady has committed more than a decade to fighting for working families – advocating for justice, promoting quality healthcare and creating jobs. With today’s announcement, Canady is taking the fight to Jefferson City.
“Missouri is a state of opportunity and prosperity – now is our time to make that a possibility for so many more,” Alissia Canady said. “This campaign is about bringing together a coalition of people and ideas to ensure all Missourians, not just the most fortunate among us, have an opportunity to succeed. At a time when our state and nation are paralyzed by the pandemic, the need for decisive, capable and compassionate leadership is more important than ever.”
Described as “plain-spoken and bold” Canady will deliver her message to voters in every corner of Missouri, coalescing support up and down the ballot and across party lines to deliver a decisive victory in November.
Transformation Agenda: 3-Point Plan to Jump-Start Economy
Building on a track record of successful advocacy, Canady is advancing a “Transformation Agenda” to invigorate the economy and ensure no Missourian is left behind in its recovery. Canady will put her experienced record of legislative and prosecutorial success into action and is committed to working with colleagues across government – and across the aisle – to tackle these tough issues beginning on day one.
Canady’s three-point Transformation Agenda includes:
1. COMBATING CITY VIOLENCE: The rate of gun deaths from 2008 to 2017 increased 55% in Missouri – more than 3 times the national rate. The data shows that the effects of gun violence impact us all regardless of age, race, or gender or political affiliation. Of all gun deaths in Missouri, 58% are suicide, mostly represented by white males. Firearms remain the second leading cause of death among children and young adults. Missouri has the fifth-highest rate of gun homicide in the nation where Black men are 15 times more likely to die by gun homicide
To address the alarming level of city violence, our leaders must move beyond the gun debate and include solutions that actually address the issues facing our urban communities. This includes creating jobs that pay a living wage, increasing access to mental health services, reducing criminalization of marijuana offenses, and reforming the components of Missouri’s criminal justice system that promote mass incarceration and generational poverty. A Missouri that works for everybody is one where each member of the community can safely walk the streets, safely engage with their partner at home and has open access to mental health services.
2. ADDRESSING HEALTH DISPARITIES: The COVID-19 pandemic has made the disparities in the U.S. healthcare system crystal clear – and Missouri is no exception. Minority Missourians are dying at a disproportionate rate from COVID-19, just as they are historically to diabetes, cancer and heart disease. When it comes to seeking treatment, care is harder to get; 14 of Missouri’s hospitals have closed in the past six years including nine rural hospitals
Our government neglects its duties when it does not address these systemic challenges. Starting with Medicaid expansion that will improve access to care, Canady is committed to ensuring every Missourian is able to receive quality and affordable healthcare when they need it. With greater access to these services comes better outcomes, such as reduced infant mortality rates. Canady will advocate for a holistic approach that includes environmental justice to achieve a fair system for Missourians once and for all.
3. PROMOTING EDUCATION & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: From cradle to career, Missourians deserve a government that encourages private enterprise and innovation and gives everybody a fair shot to climb the ladder of economic mobility.
Elevating social equity begins with ensuring every child has access to quality public education, boosting access to vocational training and ensuring fair pay to educators. To reap the rewards of economic growth, Canady supports a living wage, increasing goals for Minority and Women Business Entities (MWBEs) on public contracts statewide, establishing local hiring for public projects and strategically investing in new companies to start-up, grow and flourish here in Missouri.
Alissia Canady: Proven Leadership for Millions of Missourians
As Assistant Prosecutor in Jackson County, Canady earned a reputation as a proven advocate for victims, gained substantial trial experience and led diversion and community justice initiatives. Canady was elected to the City Council of Kansas City in 2015 where she represented the Fifth Council District. While a member of the City Council, Canady fiercely and ably represented her constituents.
Canady successfully filed her candidacy with the Missouri Secretary of State on March 30. The primary is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4 and the general election scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.
To contribute to or join the Canady for Missouri campaign as a volunteer, please visit www.CanadyforMissouri.com.