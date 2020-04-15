Alissia Canady formally announces candidacy for lieutenant governor of Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alissia Canady, former Kansas City Councilwoman and Jackson County Assistant Prosecutor, has formally announced her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of the State of Missouri. Raised in Kansas City, Canady has committed more than a decade to fighting for working families – advocating for justice, promoting quality healthcare and creating jobs. With today’s announcement, Canady is taking the fight to Jefferson City.

“Missouri is a state of opportunity and prosperity – now is our time to make that a possibility for so many more,” ​Alissia Canady said.​ “This campaign is about bringing together a coalition of people and ideas to ensure all Missourians, not just the most fortunate among us, have an opportunity to succeed. At a time when our state and nation are paralyzed by the pandemic, the need for decisive, capable and compassionate leadership is more important than ever.”

Described as “plain-spoken and bold” Canady will deliver her message to voters in every corner of Missouri, coalescing support up and down the ballot and across party lines to deliver a decisive victory in November.

Transformation Agenda: 3-Point Plan to Jump-Start Economy

Building on a track record of successful advocacy, Canady is advancing a “Transformation Agenda” to invigorate the economy and ensure no Missourian is left behind in its recovery. Canady will put her experienced record of legislative and prosecutorial success into action and is committed to working with colleagues across government ​– ​and across the aisle ​– ​to tackle these tough issues beginning on day one.