Ameren granted variance from PSC in Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) granted a variance to Ameren during Wednesday’s agenda meeting.

The waiver allows Ameren to allow customers who had previously opted-out of a demand-side program to opt back in without having to file a notice two to four months prior to resuming participation in the program — as PSC rules now would require.

Ameren’s program is its Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA), which began in 2019 and will run through next year. Waiving the notice time allows customers to enroll in the business demand response program more quickly, according to the PSC’s order.

The PSC granted Ameren its request for expedited treatment based on previous waivers and found good cause for the variance. In waiving the traditional 60-day requirement, the decision goes into effect on June 1.

The business program runs from May to September this year.

Ameren also announced Wednesday the beginning of its “COVID-19 Clean Slate Program,” which will include more than $3 million in energy assistance for vulnerable customers. The money will go toward clearing eligible customers of overdue utility bills after they pay 25 percent of their current balance.

“There are a lot of Missouri families struggling right now and having to make some tough financial decisions in light of this pandemic — we get that and we want to help,” Ameren Missouri President Marty Lions said in a statement. “Our COVID-19 Clean Slate program is similar to one we had following the economic crisis in 2009, which helped thousands of Missourians pay off their energy bills. With so many customers in need today, we felt it was important to bring back the program, which is why we worked closely with the Missouri Office of Public Counsel to make this happen.”

Ameren is also working with various community action groups to provide air conditioners and lightbulbs to at-risk families.

The next PSC agenda meeting is set for June 10.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.