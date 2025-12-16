AWS Could Generate Millions Annually for Montgomery County

Projected tax revenues from proposed Amazon Web Services facilities in Montgomery County could provide substantial and sustained annual funding for local schools, health services, emergency responders, and road districts, according to financial projections shared with county officials.

The revenue estimates were discussed in the broader context of last week’s public town hall hosted by Presiding Commissioner Ryan Poston, where residents raised questions about infrastructure capacity and long-term community impacts. While much of the public discussion centered on water use, county officials have also pointed to the potential fiscal implications for local taxing entities.

Under AWS’s minimum investment scenario, total payments in lieu of taxes and property tax revenues average more than $15 million per year across all taxing jurisdictions. The largest share would go to Montgomery County R-II School District, which is projected to receive roughly $9.3 million annually. The Montgomery County Ambulance District would receive approximately $1.9 million per year, while the New Florence Fire Protection District would average about $1.1 million annually. Montgomery County government itself would receive roughly $550,000 per year under the minimum scenario AWS Minimum Investment Scenario.

Additional annual revenues would flow to county health services, road and bridge funds, development assistance boards, road districts, and the state of Missouri, providing ongoing support for public services without relying on residential property tax increases.

Under a maximum investment scenario, the annual fiscal impact increases significantly. Total projected tax revenues and PILOT payments average more than $74 million per year.

Montgomery County R-II School District would receive an estimated $44.6 million annually, while the Montgomery County Ambulance District would average nearly $9.5 million per year. County government would receive approximately $2.6 million annually, with substantial annual funding also directed to fire protection districts, road districts, health services, and other local entities AWS Maximum Investment Scenario.

Education finance experts note that sustained revenue of this scale can materially influence school district tax policy. Large, stable industrial assessments often allow districts to lower their operating levy, and in some cases reduce it to the state minimum of $2.75 per $100 of assessed valuation, easing pressure on residential and agricultural taxpayers while preserving or enhancing school funding.

State and local officials emphasize that these revenues are generated primarily from industrial real and personal property rather than homes or farmland. Supporters argue that this type of investment can stabilize rural tax bases, fund long-deferred capital improvements, and provide predictable funding for essential services.