Brad Christ receives police endorsement

Candidate Brad Christ, who is running to fill the vacancy left by Rep. David Gregory, has received the coveted endorsement of the St Louis County Police Association. This comes just over two weeks after filing day in Missouri.

Christ responded to the endorsement: “I am so honored to receive the endorsement of this prestigious group. Standing with law enforcement is a core pillar of my campaign for State Representative. I will always ensure our police officers are fully funded and that our neighborhoods remain safe and secure. These men and women who risk their lives to protect our community have my unwavering respect.”

Brad Christ has heavily campaigned against calls to defund the police and the rise of lawless rhetoric and behavior. He has also promoted his desire to return to more civil discourse within society.

“My faith tells me that we should live by the Golden Rule: treating others the way we wish to be treated. My common sense says that we must also ensure that our community is protected against bad actors. We can have conversations about important issues without resorting to violence to make our point. With this endorsement from our police, I hope to show voters I am both compassionate and a staunch defender of law and order.”

Recently, Brand Christ also received an enthusiastic public endorsement from Rep. David Gregory. Christ will appear on the Republican primary ballot on August 2nd.