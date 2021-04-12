Capitol Briefs: Foster care, adoption assistance bills head to governor’s desk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The General Assembly gave final approval to a pair of bills aimed at providing support for foster and adoptive parents Monday.

HBs 429 and 430 from Rep. Hannah Kelly would authorize a tax deduction for foster parents and expand the state’s adoption tax credit, respectively. The bills received broad bipartisan support on their journey through the legislature.

“I want to thank my colleagues in both the House and Senate for working diligently with me to guide these important changes through the legislative process,” Kelly said. “I am incredibly appreciative of the support provided by Speaker Vescovo, who made these bills top priorities from day one. Because of his leadership and the team effort from so many of my colleagues, we are now just the governor’s signature away from making it more financially viable for families all across the state to foster and adopt young people who need and deserve a nurturing home.”

The bills were the first to pass through the House this session, moving on to the upper chamber in January.

The Senate passed the bills back last week after adding amendments creating a Birth Match Program and expanding tax credits for contributions to domestic violence shelters and maternity homes.

Speaker Rob Vescovo, who was adopted out of foster care as a child, named the state’s adoption and foster care systems priorities of his term . “By eliminating a portion of the financial barrier, we can make the dream of a safe and happy home a reality for thousands of young Missourians,” he said.