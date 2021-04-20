Capitol Briefs: Missouri congressional delegates lead call to reduce flood risk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Members of Missouri’s congressional delegation are asking for the implementation of federal flood protection measures along the Missouri River.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and Congressmen Sam Graves, Emanuel Cleaver II, and Blaine Luetkemeyer led a letter Tuesday urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fully utilize the resources included in the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) and 2020’s energy and water appropriations to improve flood protection along the Missouri River. The coalition called for guidance from the corps on how to best implement the measures.

“The inclusion of these provisions sends a clear signal that Congress not only recognizes the importance of the Lower Missouri River Basin but also that the USACE needs to change how it fundamentally manages the river and work in a manner to restore the lower Missouri River,” they said. “We urge the USACE to develop implementation guidance that allows this critical flood control work to begin immediately and without significant delay.”

The legislation was passed after 2019’s historic flooding along the river and included language to improve the development and construction of water development projects.

All of Missouri’s congressional delegation, with the exception of Congresswoman Cori Bush, joined the effort.

Other legislators representing Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska also backed the request.