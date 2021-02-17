Capitol Briefs: Overpayment protection bills pass House committee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bipartisan push to forgive unemployment overpayments during the COVID-19 pandemic is moving forward in the lower chamber.

Seven bills — three from Democrats and four from Republicans — were condensed into one and passed by the House Special Committee on Government Oversight Wednesday morning. The combined legislation would allow the Department of Labor to forgive non-fraudulent overpayments of unemployment benefits granted through the federal CARES Act or other federal programs designed to provide employment security relief.

Additionally, a resolution from Rep. Peter Merideth asks Gov. Mike Parson to forgive federal overpayments during the pandemic. Both pieces were referred to the House Rules – Administrative Oversight Committee for further consideration.

The issue was the subject of a three-hour long hearing earlier this month, where Labor Director Anna Hui fielded questions from lawmakers over their concerns.

According to DES, around 46,000 Missourians received the overpayments and were told to repay them. Hui said the average amount owed by recipients was $4,000.

Similar bills have been filed in the upper chamber by Sens. Lincoln Hough and Doug Beck .