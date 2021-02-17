Capitol Briefs: House perfects bill to permanently offer mixed drinks to-go

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill seeking to permanently allow Missouri businesses to sell mixed drinks to go saw bipartisan approval before being perfected on the House floor Wednesday.

GOP Rep. Nick Schroer, who sponsored the bill, said it was an effort to bolster restaurants facing hardships during the pandemic.

“2020 was a grueling year for many of us as we’ve seen in the business industry,” Schroer said. “One of those industries that [was] hit the hardest was restaurants. … We’re using the guidance of emergency orders to help these businesses get over the hump of not having the same population coming in. This would keep the public safe while still allow the liberty of these business owners to move forward and have the ability to sell to the general public in a safe way.”

Members on both sides of the aisle voiced their support of the bill on the floor, noting the impact of in-person dining restrictions on Missouri businesses.

The legislation saw wide support in committee last month, with only one witness speaking in opposition.

Current Missouri law allows licensed businesses to sell alcohol but not for customers to take home.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) temporarily waived restrictions in April due to the pandemic. The waiver was extended through the end of 2020 by an executive order issued last year by Gov. Mike Parson .