Casey Wasser Named CEO for Missouri Soybean Association

The Missouri Soybean Association and Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council have named Casey Wasser as their new executive director and CEO, marking a career milestone for a man whose roots in Missouri run deep.

Wasser grew up in California, Missouri, a small town in the heart of the state. After graduating from California High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Brooklyn. His first step into state service came at the Missouri Department of Revenue, a position that introduced him to the pace and demands of government work. His ability to deliver results, led former gubernatorial staffer Jason Zamkus to recruit him as the department’s legislative director.

His time working for the department led him to build strong relationships with the legislature as well as becoming adept with policy making, something which would come in handy when he would be offered a job working for the Missouri Soybean Association. The idea of moving into the soybean industry came from Ryan Rowden. During an interview with former Missouri Soybeans executive director Gary Wheeler, Wasser was offered the job just 15 minutes into the conversation. “Gary mentored me a lot during my 10 years with Soy,” Wasser said. “He’s had a huge impact on my career and the organization.”

Over the next decade, Wasser became a central figure in Missouri Soybeans’ legislative strategy, building partnerships and guiding the organization through multiple phases of growth and strategic planning. His work helped position Missouri as a national leader in the soybean industry.

That leadership is tied to one of Missouri’s most vital economic engines. Soybeans are the state’s top crop in acreage and value, with more than 5 million acres planted each year and a farm value exceeding $2.5 billion. In 2023, the crop was worth $3.36 billion, ranking Missouri seventh in U.S. production. The soybean sector plays a critical role in Missouri’s $93.7 billion agricultural economy.

As executive director and CEO, Wasser will oversee all strategic, administrative, and operational functions, lead policy and advocacy work, and strengthen engagement with growers and industry partners. “Casey brings the right balance of experience, leadership and passion for Missouri agriculture,” said Matt Wright, chairman of Missouri Soybeans’ Joint Oversight Committee.

For Wasser, the appointment is both a continuation of a mission and a personal reminder of where he started. “Missouri Soybeans has a strong legacy, built by our farmers, and an even stronger future,” he said. “I’m excited to work alongside our boards, staff, and partners to serve soybean farmers and strengthen our role in the agriculture industry.”

From small-town beginnings to the helm of one of Missouri’s leading agricultural organizations, Wasser’s path has been shaped less by chance than by persistence. Colleagues describe him as someone who consistently outworks expectations, whether in the policy arena or in day-to-day operations. It’s a philosophy he carried from his earliest days in state government, that hard work is noticed, and it pays off. Now, as he takes on the top leadership role at Missouri Soybeans, that ethic remains at the core of his approach.

The full interview between Casey Wasser and Scott Faughn can be found here