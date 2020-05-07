Chris Sander seeks to replace Rep. Pfautsch in August primary

Small business owner, Chris Sander, has announced his candidacy to replace term-limited Rep. Donna Pfautsch in Missouri’s state legislature. The district represents parts of Cass, Jackson, and Lafayette counties and hosts a multitude of cities, including Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Blue Springs, and Oak Grove. Chris has filed as a Republican and will appear on Missouri’s 2020 Republican primary ballot August 4th. There is no Democratic challenger for the seat.

Chris is the founder and owner of Powder Monkey FIREWORKS, Inc. in Weldon Spring. Since 2007, the company has been a provider of family-friendly backyard fireworks for celebrating Independence Day. The company’s slogan is “Celebrate Freedom!”

“My company is passionate about our great country and all the rights we the people are free to exercise because of the greatest political document ever written: our Constitution. I want to bring that love of America back to our state government in a time when those values seem to be diminishing. We need to rise above partisan scorekeeping and return to being Americans first. That’s how I plan to be a leader for all of our district.”

This patriotic attitude also extends to Chris’s past political involvement. Chris has previously been elected as a Republican Central Committeeman and has been a long-time enthusiast for Donald Trump. “I suppose you could say I boarded the Trump Train before it sped up to full steam, all the way back in 2012,” Chris stated, recalling his support for then-candidate Trump’s campaign.

An alumnus of the University of Missouri, Chris holds a degree from the Trulaske College of Business. He believes his perspectives as a graduated business student and as a small business owner will deliver some much-needed practicality to the state legislature and would help him advocate on behalf of local businesses across Missouri.

“COVID-19 has dealt a major blow to family businesses across our country. Now more than ever, we need to get government regulations out of the way for these vital parts of our economy and get them back to work. I will fight every day for our local entrepreneurs and their employees. I’ll vote to keep taxes low and keep money in the pockets of hardworking people.”

Beyond economics, other legislative priorities include protecting the right to life and defending personal liberties. Chris has cited the Constitution as the core source of his political ideology and pledges to carefully examine any legislation that crosses his desk before giving it approval.

“I will protect the lives of the unborn and all ages,” Chris vowed. “Our Founding Fathers were clear when ratifying the Constitution: we are endowed with inalienable rights that shall not be infringed. This includes not only our basic right to life, but also our First Amendment right to live that life freely without fear of government hostility and our Second Amendment right to defend ourselves should the First be ignored.”

In response to the current climate of stay at home orders and church and business closures, Chris had the following to say: “The government was given clear boundaries when our nation was built. Freedom of speech and freedom of peaceful assembly belong to the people. In these turbulent times, it is important to remember the wise words of John Adams: ‘Liberty, once lost, is lost forever.’ I ask for your vote on August 4th to help preserve our liberty.”