PLEASANT HILL, Mo. – Lifelong conservative and State Representative Mike Haffner today announced his 2024 campaign for election to State Senate District 31. Haffner, a combat veteran, farmer, and champion for conservative values, currently represents Cass County (District 55) in the Missouri House.

“Missouri needs bold conservative leadership that is tested, trusted, and proven. The Missouri Senate is dysfunctional and on the brink of a dangerous political precipice, if we do not start standing behind our conservative values. That is why today I am announcing my candidacy for State Senate District 31.”

“There is a war raging around us by far left progressives who are attacking our freedoms and core principles we hold so dear as Americans. Additionally, we have too many republicans that hide behind the label of conservatism in public, but their actions are very different behind closed doors. These career politicians are far more concerned with their next step on the political ladder than championing the conservative agenda. This lack of integrity must be confronted. As a lifelong and battle-tested conservative, I know how to fight, and win. I’ve done it in combat and in Jefferson City,” Rep. Haffner said.

In one of our nation’s darkest hours, Haffner was on the front lines defending our country, fulfilling an oath of service that has never left him. Following the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, Commander Haffner led combat air patrols from the deck of the USS George Washington (CVN-73) as his F/A-18 Hornet Squadron defended the skies over New York City. Proven, combat-tested leadership has continually defined Haffner’s life.

In 2018, Haffner ran in a competitive seat to represent part of Cass County in the Missouri House. During his time in the legislature, Rep. Haffner has earned a reputation as a champion for conservative values, and has delivered wins for conservatives, year after year.

Currently, Rep. Haffner serves as Co-Chairman of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Chairman of the Agriculture Policy Committee, Vice-Chairman of Rules Regulatory Oversight Committee and holds key roles on Joint Committee on Education, Elementary and Secondary Education Committee and Emerging Issues Committee.

As a highly decorated Naval Officer, Haffner was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, four individual Air Medals, five Strike Flight Air Medals, and three Navy Commendation Medals for bold initiative, uncommon valor and loyal devotion to duty in direct combat. His other awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, four Navy Commendation Medals (seven total awards, three with Combat “V”), as well as numerous other unit, expeditionary and individual awards. Haffner’s combat-proven experience was just the beginning of a career in service to others and our country.

For more information on Mike Haffner, please visit HaffnerforMissouri.com, and follow Mike Haffner on Facebook and Twitter.