Department of Natural Resources awards nearly $2.6 million to Henry County’s Harry S Truman Public Water Supply District No. 2

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded nearly $2.6 million in financial assistance to Henry County’s Harry S Truman Public Water Supply District No. 2 for upgrades to the district’s drinking water storage system. The project is expected to cost just over $2.6 million and is anticipated to be completed by November 2023.

The project includes replacing the existing standpipe with a new 600,000-gallon elevated storage tank, along with a new mixer. The project will also include new system control hardware and software, and an emergency generator at the district’s pump station. These improvements will allow the district to continue providing its customers safe drinking water for years to come with a modern and well-functioning drinking water system.

The project’s funding consists of a nearly $2.6 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and another $21,000 from local sources. The funding provided by the department is estimated to save the district’s ratepayers approximately $778,000 in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.

“From small towns to large cities, one thing every community has in common is the need for systems that provide clean, abundant water,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We make it a priority to help Missouri communities with water treatment system improvement projects that will continue providing the water they need to grow and thrive.”

“We are proud to offer funding assistance programs that can help communities undertake water and wastewater improvement projects,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “We can tailor assistance programs for cities of all sizes so they can improve their treatment systems, which help protect public and environmental health and allow them to reap extraordinary economic benefits.”

The department’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to water treatment plants, distribution systems, water storage and supply facilities, along with interconnection or consolidation projects. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from assistance provided throughout their project from a project manager.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/water/business-industry-other-entities/financial-opportunities/financial-assistance-center.