DSS invites public comment on Low-Income Assistance Program Plans

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Department of Social Services is asking the public, stakeholders, and legislators for comments and suggestions regarding the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program State Plan and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program State Plan both of which outline upcoming goals for Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2022.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will serve eligible individuals through the help of local Community Action Agencies or other non-profit organizations. Individuals with home energy bills or water and waste-water bills who are at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income (SMI) may be eligible for help through LIHEAP or LIHWAP. For a family of four, 60 percent of the SMI would be a monthly income of $4,252 or a yearly income of $51,021.

For more information about LIHWAP and the services available, review the LIHWAP State Plan. Comments regarding the LIHWAP State Plan should be sent by email to FSD.LIHWAP@dss.mo.gov using the subject “LIHWAP State Plan Comments.” Comments must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on September 8, 2021 for consideration.

A virtual public meeting to respond to questions and comments about the LIHWAP State Plan will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on September 9, 2021. To participate, click the following link: “Join WebEx Meeting” and follow instructions. The call-in number is 1-650-479-3207. The meeting number (access code) is 1778 89 0297and the password is ybHVBXJt272.

For more information about LIHEAP and the services available, visit the DSS website. Comments regarding the LIHEAP State Plan should be sent by email to fsd.liheap@dss.mo.gov using the subject “LIHEAP State Plan Comments.” Comments must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on September 10, 2021 for consideration.

A virtual public meeting to respond to questions and comments about the LIHEAP State Plan will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on September 13, 2021. To participate, click the following link: “Join WebEx Meeting” and follow the instructions. The call-in number is 1-650-479-3207. The meeting number (access code) is 1775 36 2478and the password is YkW7gyEdp52.

Missourians in need of information on SNAP, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Individuals can also apply for these services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

