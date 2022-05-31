Echo Bluff State Park hosts color exploration and watercolor creative nature journaling workshop

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Team members at Echo Bluff State Park invite the public to explore the world of nature journaling with a color exploration creative nature journaling workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 17.

Participants will experiment with different methods of adding color to their journal. There will be time to update their phenology wheel, for those who attended the March 18 workshop. Participants will explore the area for plants and animals to journal. Field guides will be available; participants are encouraged to bring their own as well.

Participants should meet at the Terrapin Station Shelter in the day-use area and should bring a notebook.

Registration is required. To register, contact Connie at 573-751-1224 or connie.weber@dnr.mo.gov.

Echo Bluff State Park is located at 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, Eminence, in southeast Missouri.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.