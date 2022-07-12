Opinion: Farm Bureau backs Hartzler for US Senate

Missouri Farm Bureau’s grassroots political action committee decided to do something novel when members voted to endorse a candidate in an open U.S. Senate primary. County leaders from across the state determined the stakes are too high to not take a stand in this election. We need a champion for agriculture and rural Missouri in the Senate, and there is no doubt that person is Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.

As the current president and the two immediate past presidents of Missouri Farm Bureau, we have each had the opportunity to work closely with our state’s elected representatives to help bring prosperity to rural Missouri and agriculture. This is because our state has long chosen to elect strong advocates for agriculture and the rural way of life. In 2022, we are faced with a rare choice to fill an open U.S. Senate seat, and voters would be wise to again choose a strong advocate for rural Missouri.

Vicky has been our state’s staunchest supporter of agriculture from day one. She is a lifelong farmer and has served on the House Agriculture Committee throughout her tenure as a member of Congress. She has stood up for family farmers against the regulatory outreach waged by the Obama and Biden administrations. Vicky cares about our rural communities and shows that through her actions. She is helping to bring high-speed internet to all parts of Missouri, not just the densely populated areas. Vicky has proven she is willing and able to fight for us and our way of life, and we know she will continue to do so in the Senate.

Hartzler’s agricultural roots run deep, and she ran for office because of her experience as an agriculture leader. Over 30 years ago, she and her husband, Lowell, chaired the statewide Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee. Well before she was elected to Congress, Vicky served as President of Cass County Farm Bureau, as her father did before her. Community service still means something to Vicky Hartzler, and it shows in how she cares for the people of Missouri.

Vicky is also a strong supporter of the military and veterans who have proudly served our country. She serves as the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee’s Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee. She knows that nothing is more important than protecting us from our enemies and keeping America strong. In perilous times like today, we need a Senator who prioritizes our national security and veterans.

Missouri has long been blessed with outstanding leaders, especially in the world of agriculture. None has been better or more consistent than Vicky Hartzler. We are proud to stand with the members of Missouri Farm Bureau and vote for her to be our next U.S. Senator. We hope you will join us on August 2 and do the same.