Farm Bureau gets involved in federal and state races

Jefferson City, Mo. — The Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) has released endorsements in a few key races recently, both at a state and federal level.

The political action committee for MOFB endorsed Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in her bid for U.S. Senate Monday. Hartzler is running to replace U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who is retiring.

Hartzler received endorsements from the MOFB during her past six elections to the U.S. House of Representatives. The Congresswoman faces a crowded Republican primary, which will take place August 2.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, Congressman Billy Long and state Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Franklin County, are all participants in the primary.

The winner of the Republican primary will face off against the winner of the Democratic primary between Trudy Busch Valentine, daughter of the famous beer magnate August Anheuser Busch Jr., and veteran Lucas Kunce.

State senators Sandy Crawford (R-Benton County), Justin Brown (R-Crawford County) and Mike Bernskoetter (R-Cole County) all received endorsements from the MOFB last week as they seek re-election.

Notably, Brown will face off against state Rep. Suzie Polock, R-Lebanon.

These endorsements come at an important time in many races as other influential political entities get involved in the primaries. The Missouri Right to Life (MRL) political action committee released its full list of endorsements last week.

The Missouri Farm Bureau is no stranger to handing out endorsements at multiple levels.

In early June, MOFB endorsed Republican U.S. House of Representatives candidate Kalena Bruce. Bruce is running in Congressional District 4, a seat left open by Hartzler’s run for Senate.

Featured Image: Vicky Hartzler kicks off Senate campaign on August 12, 2021. Hartzler has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011. (PROVIDED)