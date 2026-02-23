Fitzwater to Lead MTC, Will Not Seek Re-Election

State Sen. Travis Fitzwater will step down from the legislature to become the next Executive Director of the Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC), the organization announced today.

As part of the transition, Fitzwater confirmed he will not seek re-election to the Missouri State Senate, where he currently represents the 10th District. The timing of his formal departure from the chamber will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve in the legislature for nearly 12 years,” Fitzwater said. “I am excited and humbled to serve as the next Executive Director of the Missouri Technology Corporation. Missouri is my home — and I know wholeheartedly that it is also home to incredible talent, groundbreaking research, and determined entrepreneurs.”

A New Chapter for MTC

Fitzwater will oversee MTC’s work supporting high-growth startups and expanding Missouri’s innovation economy through strategic investments and partnerships with entrepreneurs, investors, and universities.

“The MTC Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Travis Fitzwater as our new Executive Director,” said Board Chair Allen Dillingham, citing his leadership and commitment to innovation.

MTC operates as a public-private partnership within the Missouri Department of Economic Development, focusing specifically on technology-driven economic growth. Department Director Michelle Hataway said Fitzwater understands Missouri’s business climate and the importance of expanding opportunity statewide. Gov. Mike Kehoe also praised the appointment, emphasizing the need for Missouri to compete in advanced industries.

Founded to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, MTC provides grant support and direct investments in high-growth companies through its state-sponsored venture capital program.

Fitzwater was first elected to the Missouri House in 2014 and won election to the Senate in 2022. His background includes nonprofit leadership, digital marketing, and small business ownership, along with executive experience at the Missouri Pharmacy Association.

What This Means for SD 10

With Fitzwater’s coming departure, that leaves SD 10 with an open seat. This leaves the door open to a slew of possible contenders including House Speaker Pro Temp Chad Perkins, Judge Mike Carter, and Missouri Cattleman’s Executive Vice President Mike Deering. Rep. Doyle Justus has also been speculated as a possible contender as well. Political observers will want to add SD 10’s potential primary as one to watch.