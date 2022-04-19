Gallick posts commanding numbers in MO House district 62 GOP race

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Retired businesswoman, Sherri Gallick, is running to serve the people of Missouri’s 62nd District in the state House of Representatives. She posted very strong financial support numbers with nearly 70 individual donations in her first fundraising quarter.

Gallick, a life-long Republican, is running a strong and well-managed ground campaign in her first-ever run for state representative. Missouri’s 62nd District includes: Adrian, Amsterdam, Archie, Cleveland, Creighton, Drexel, Freeman, Garden City, Lake Annette, Loch Lloyd, northern rural Bates County, Peculiar, Riverview, rural Harrisonville, rural Belton, and West Line.

“SHERRI GALLICK 4 MISSOURI” Treasurer, Brent Hildebrand, reports to date that the campaign has received contributions from 67 individual donors and, more importantly, the campaign has zero debt. The number of Gallick’s supporters significantly exceeds her opponents. Gallick has received donations from a wide variety of people including US Army and Air Force veterans, homemakers, teachers, farmers, real estate agents, doctors, retirees, contract workers and Mizzou alumni.

Sherri, and her husband Randy are proud parents of two boys, Adam, a Master Trainer in the Army National Guard, and Ryan, an attorney. Gallick is a member of the Belton Chamber of Commerce and a supporter of Hope Haven, Heart & Hand Ministries, St. Sabina Church, and a variety of other charities. She is a court advocate, CASA volunteer and serves on the Cass County Community Services Board overseeing CASCO, a workshop for the developmentally disabled.

“This journey has brought more amazing people into my life. It truly touches my heart, and I would be humbled to fight the people in district 62. The district is filled with hardworking men and women. They share my interests in good jobs, good schools and taking care of our communities” Gallick stated. “I believe that we are called to serve. God gives us each different gifts to share and the Lord blessed me with a voice that can be used to help the people in my district. I will roll up my sleeves to earn their trust, I am accessible, and I listen. This election is about hiring the right person for the job and it would be an honor to work for the people in district 62.”

For more information about Sherri Gallick or her campaign you can contact her at sherri4missouri@gmail.com or visit her website, here.