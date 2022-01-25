Republican Sherri Gallick makes plans to run for state representative for Cass and Bates counties

Businesswoman Sherri Gallick has formed her candidate committee to run for state representative. With redistricting underway, the proposed district boundaries currently include Cass and Bates Counties. A member of the Farm Bureau, and the NRA, Gallick is currently the only candidate announced to run in the Republican primary on August 2nd.

“Elected officials make decisions that impact our everyday lives. I have the same concerns as the citizens of Cass and Bates Counties: quality education, election integrity, individual freedoms, agriculture and crime prevention,” said Gallick. “As state representative, I will ensure voices are heard and protect our community’s core values.

Gallick is running on a fiscal responsibility, pro-life, pro-guns, and pro-freedom platform. She touts her support of local businesses and farms as a cornerstone of her campaign, alongside a consistent record of conservative values.

“Politicians make promises to uphold our constitutional rights, but look where we are today. I’m not wishy-washy. I believe in saying what I mean and mean what I say. I will fight for fiscal responsibility, pro-life policies, and defend gun ownership and free speech. I stand with law enforcement, with our businesses and local farmers, and I will fight to make sure our public schools are best serving Missouri’s students. That’s a promise you can trust.”

With more than 25 years experience in the livestock industry, Gallick brings a unique understanding of what rural communities need to be successful in an increasingly digital world. She points to increased broadband access as a path forward for those who work and live in rural Missouri.

“Whether we like it or not, our lives are becoming increasingly intertwined with technology. Missouri’s farming communities need the same access to high-speed internet as those living in the city. I will work to expand broadband across rural areas so rural businesses, healthcare, and schools can remain competitive and prosperous.”

Gallick points to community involvement and her faith as what inspired her to run for public office. She notes the various organizations that have equipped her with the leadership skills she will bring to the state capitol, including the Republican Women of Purpose, the Cass County Board of Services for CASCO, stewardship of the Mizzou Alumni Association, and Griffiths Leadership for Women. She also donates her time with the CASA Foster Program and is an active church member and a food pantry volunteer.

“I am motivated to run for office because I understand the needs that exist across the district. We all must do our part to look out for our fellow neighbors. Previously, I was a single parent for 11 years and my child always came first. Being an involved parent is the most important job anyone will ever do. Now my sons are adults serving their communities as well—one an attorney, and the other a Master Trainer with the Army National Guard. I look forward to further serving our community and being a strong voice for Cass and Bates Counties.”

Sherri graduated from Fort Osage High School and holds a master’s degree in business administration. She is still active in alumni organizations with her alma mater, including as a member of the Bates County MIZZOU Alumni Association chapter. She and her husband, Randy, have been married for over 20 years and reside in Cass County.

Sherri Gallick has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on her campaign.