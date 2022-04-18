Hartzler says Greitens should apologize to Trump in new ad

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler said former Gov. Eric Greitens owes former President Donald Trump an apology in her latest campaign ad.

In the 30-second spot, Hartzler played a clip of a pro-Greitens’ campaign ad accusing her of backing an amnesty plan for more than 1 million undocumented immigrants.

“It’s a lie from Eric Greitens,” Hartzler said in her ad. “That’s what he does.”

She contended the bill referenced in her competitor’s ad was one backed by Trump and opposed by every House Democrat. The legislation included $25 billion for a border wall and hampered sanctuary cities (places that limit cooperation with the federal government on immigration laws), she said.

Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer and Congresswoman Ann Wagner also voted for the bill. However, Congressmen Billy Long and Jason Smith did not.

“If Eric Greitens had any honor left, he’d apologize to President Trump and maybe a few other people, too,” Hartzler said.

The ad from Team PAC, which supports Greitens, said Hartzler was “part of the problem” of an influx of undocumented immigrants coming into the U.S. Hartzler was the only person criticized in the ad.

NumbersUSA, an advocacy group that seeks to limit certain immigration, has given Hartzler a career score of 91 percent, an A. She received perfect marks for her votes on reducing “illegal immigration rewards” and reducing chain migration.

Candidates in the GOP primary for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri have sought to align themselves with Trump, who has not endorsed anyone of yet.

Greitens, who resigned as Missouri’s chief executive amid sexual and campaign finance misconduct allegations in 2018, was recently accused of physically abusing his ex-wife and children.

Aside from Hartzler and Greitens, Congressman Billy Long, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, state Sen. Dave Schatz, and attorney Mark McCloskey are vying for the GOP nomination.