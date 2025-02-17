Husch Blackwell Strategies goes independent

Prominent lobbying firm Husch Blackwell Strategies, affiliated with Husch Blackwell law firm, sees a new name change. Now known as Hartley Blunt Strategies the firm is named after its two founders, Gregg Hartley and Andy Blunt.

Founded in January of 2018 in Jefferson City, Missouri, the firm started as a joint venture with Husch Blackwell.

“Husch Blackwell has been an incredible platform for our group, and we are grateful for the past seven years together. Our accelerated growth, from five offices and 42 clients in 2018 to 13 offices nationwide and more than 400 clients today, made it difficult for both firms to continue to accommodate and service such a large and diverse range of clients,” said founder Andy Blunt “We have more than doubled in size since we started, and we are excited to continue on that trajectory as an independent firm.”

Hartley Blunt Strategies is one of the largest firms of state lobbyists in the country. Spanning across states such as Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado, Tennessee, Texas and several more, the firm sets itself apart from its rivals. With a governmental affairs group that is ranked as one of the best in Washington DC, and a high-class public affairs practice in St. Louis, Hartley Blunt Strategies has seen major success over the course of its time in politics. Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington – a specialized executive team that provides its clients comprehensive advice, tailored to the needs of its customers.

“We launched Husch Blackwell Strategies in response to client needs, and it has been very successful, stated Jamie Lawless, Husch Blackwell Chief Executive, “The seven years since, both firms have grown significantly, and that success has led to greater challenges in managing client relationships between the firms. We both felt it was best to operate separately from each other.”

Hartley Blunt Strategies is set to continue providing high-quality consulting for its diverse array of clients including some of America’s most iconic brands.