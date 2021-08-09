Jean Evans now leading Missouri Federation for Children

Jean Evans has been chosen to lead the Missouri arm of the American Federation for Children, a pro-school choice education advocacy organization.

Evans was picked to lead the Missouri Federation for Children with a focus on implementing the new education savings account program that passed through the legislature this year. The new ESA program allows taxpayers to claim a credit on qualifying contributions to education assistance programs. The funds are pooled in ESAs for students to use on tuition, textbooks, tutoring services, and other associated costs with charter, private, public, or virtual schools.

Her role went into effect on Aug. 1.

“We are very excited to have Jean join the team and continue the fight to expand educational opportunities in Missouri,” Tommy Schultz, CEO of the American Federation for Children, said in a statement. “As a former member of the Missouri Legislature, she understands what it takes to fight for students in the Show-Me State. We look forward to having such an accomplished advocate for children lead our efforts in Missouri.”

Evans is the former executive director of the Missouri GOP. She has also worked as a real estate agent, investor, and volleyball coach. Evans served in the General Assembly for two years.

After leaving the GOP, Evans started her own consulting business.

“For far too long, Missouri has lagged other states in giving students and parents meaningful school choice. After the historic passage of Educational Savings Account legislation this past legislative session, I’m thrilled to lead the Missouri Federation for Children so that we can make families across Missouri aware of this innovative student-first program,” Evans told The Missouri Times. “Hopefully this is the first of many education reforms we make to provide more high-quality educational options that put the needs of Missouri students first.”