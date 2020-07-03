Liberty Alliance launches ad campaign in support of SB 600

Missouri’s crime reform bill is receiving support in the form of a digital campaign from a conservative advocacy organization.

Liberty Alliance, a conservative group that voiced its support of SB 600 last month, launched a digital ad campaign to encourage Gov. Mike Parson to sign the crime bill into law.

“Throughout his long history of public service, including over 22 years in law enforcement, Gov. Parson has consistently been an advocate for law and order and has always supported our brave first responders,” Liberty Alliance Executive Director Chris Vas told The Missouri Times. “Unfortunately, liberal fringe groups like the ACLU are working double-time to kill SB 600 and attack our Governor. Liberty Alliance is committing thousands of dollars in a statewide digital ad campaign to send a clear message – Missourians support Gov. Parson’s law and order approach, and insiders and lobbyists won’t silence us.”

SB 600, sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, would make a number of changes to provisions on “dangerous felonies,” including revising the offense of conspiracy, altering probation standards and the definition of a street gang, increasing sentencing minimums, and more.

“Missouri has a choice: We can continue ignoring our violent crime issue, or we can become a law and order state,” Vas said. “Over the past month, radical liberals across our country have been supporting and enabling violent criminal mobs to rampage across our cities and commit acts of terror. Thankfully, legislative leaders in Missouri are working hard to fight violent crime and keep felons off of our streets.”

The bill has seen extensive support from Liberty Alliance and an endorsement from the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys since it passed through both chambers in May. It has also seen opposition from a number of organizations encouraging the governor to veto the bill, including the ACLU and Americans for Prosperity Missouri (AFP-MO).

“Enacting a bill that doesn’t make Missourians safer and forces taxpayers to pay half a billion dollars to pay for two new prisons is the wrong approach for our state,” AFP-MO State Director Jeremy Cady said about the bill last month. “We should abandon the discredited ‘tough-on-crime’ approach and follow states like Texas who have implemented smart-on-crime reforms that have resulted in the lowest crime rates since the 1960s and closed ten facilities. Vetoing this bill will be a huge step toward making our communities stronger and our criminal justice system more just and more compassionate.”

The ads will roll out on Facebook as well as in advertisements across various websites.

The bill is currently awaiting the governor’s signature. Luetkemeyer could not immediately be reached for comment.