Local businesswoman, Elaine Edgar, announces campaign for state representative

Edgar is running to fill the Cape seat vacated by former Rep. Wallingford

Local Businesswoman and conservative activist Elaine Edgar announced her candidacy for State Representative of the current 147th District that was vacated earlier this year by Wayne Wallingford who took a position in Governor Parson’s cabinet. Edgar is the owner of the highly successful SEMO Home Realty in Cape Girardeau.

Edgar said keen interest in progress for Cape Girardeau and her passion for Mental Health issues along with healthcare reform, reducing crime, and support for smaller government fueled her desire to seek the republican nomination for the seat. She has been married for 33 years to her husband, Scott Edgar, and is mom to son Scott II. She starts every day giving thanks to God, and prayer and remembrance of her faith in Jesus Christ.

“Right now we see incredibly out of touch policies being handed down by the federal government,” said Edgar. “Missourians want the freedom to make their own healthcare decisions and are sick and tired of the constant mandates being passed down by the Biden-Pelosi administration.”

Edgar worked her way through college while getting her bachelors degree in education and a master in education administration. She left teaching after six years to be a stay at home mom and help raise her autistic son.

“I believe in empowering parents in their children’s education and support transparency in curriculum. The “extreme leftists” are pushing divisive CRT theories on our children at the expense of math and science. We need to get back to the basics and stop using our public schools as tools for social indoctrination. As a former educator and mother of a child with special needs, I will fight to ensure a quality education for every child regardless of their background or learning style.”

Edgar began selling real estate in 2009 and started her own real estate company, SEMO Home Realty in Cape Girardeau, in 2015. She has been active with the Southeast Missouri Board of Realtors having previously served as Secretary and Vice President.

“We need a fighter in Jefferson City willing to stand up and push back against the extremist agendas we are seeing coming out of DC,” Edgar said. “I’m not a career politician looking to climb the next rung. I’m a business woman, mother, and conservative outsider who will support our police, protect life, and defend our constitutional rights.”

The republican primary will be held of August 2nd. Voter can learn more about Edgar and where she stands on the issues at ElaineforCape.com