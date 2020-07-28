Missouri awards grant to Bootheel Regional Planning Commission for disaster mitigation study

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N6759.3754376THEMISSOURITIMES/B24360541.276993003;abr=!ie;sz=770x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $34,996 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant funds in March 2020 to the Bootheel Regional Planning Commission for a study aimed at mitigating risks posed by future disasters.

“The ability to prepare for and prevent the effects of natural disasters in Missouri is critical,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Not only does this prioritize the safety of our citizens, it also safeguards our economic recovery efforts.”

The study will examine current floodplain standards, low income housing located in the floodplain, opportunities for homeownership, areas for future development, and ways future disaster risks can be mitigated. Information obtained from the study will enable the Bootheel Regional Planning Commission to create a sustainable housing model to improve the housing situation in the Bootheel region, which is home to more than 62,000 Missourians.

“The study will greatly impact our region and help improve the safety, well-being, and betterment of our communities for generations to come,” Chairman of the Board for the Bootheel Regional Planning Commission Darrel Jones said.

DED’s CDBG program supports growth in low to moderate income communities by funding improvements to infrastructure, health and safety. For more information on ways the CDBG program is helping communities, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg.