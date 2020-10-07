Missouri gets USDA approval to maximize October Food Stamp benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Once more, Missourians who receive Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits will get the maximum amount for their households’ size loaded automatically onto their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card for the month of October. The Department of Social Services received approval on the October P-SNAP waiver request from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food, and Nutrition Service (FNS). P-SNAP, part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, enables Missouri to maximize the Food Stamp/ SNAP benefit amount for each household’s size during a state of emergency. Due to the late date of the federal government’s approval of October P-SNAP, Missourians who have received/will receive their normal October SNAP benefit before October 9th will get their additional P-SNAP to maximize their households’ benefit amount after that date. In August, there were 372,464 households or 771,906 Missourians who received Food Stamp/SNAP benefits.

“October marks the eighth month of maximum SNAP benefits for Missourians,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “We are grateful that Missouri can continue to provide this additional support during the ‘Show Me Strong’ Recovery Plan. However, SNAP recipients need to be aware and prepared for the eventual return of regular SNAP benefit amounts.”

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov.Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available, call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636 Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Department of Social Services is committed to the “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan and serving the needs of Missouri citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance (MWA) are free programs available to all Food Stamp/SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job. Information regarding the department’s response to the pandemic is available online https://dss.mo.gov/covid-19.