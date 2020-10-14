Missouri Labor director named to board of workers’ compensation association

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Jurisdictional Members of the International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC) recently announced its 2020-2021 Board of Directors. Anna Hui, Director of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR), was elected to the Board as a Member at Large. DOLIR oversees Missouri’s Division of Workers’ Compensation.

The IAIABC is the largest association of workers’ compensation jurisdictional agencies in North America. The 2020-2021 IAIABC Board of Directors consists of leaders from thirteen jurisdictional agencies and two ex-officio members.

Ron Dressler, IAIABC President and Director of the Utah Division of Industrial Accidents, said, “This has been a year of extraordinary circumstances. My fellow board members and I look forward to continuing to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses.”

Founded in 1914, the IAIABC is a not-for-profit association representing most of the governmental agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems throughout the United States, Canada, and other nations and territories, and other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin, the Association’s mission is to advance the efficiency and effectiveness of workers’ compensation systems throughout the world. For more information about the IAIABC Board of Directors, please visit iaiabc.org/board-of-directors and learn more about the IAIABC at iaiabc.org.