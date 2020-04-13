Missouri Legislature looks to return to regular session by end of month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Legislature could be back in regular session by the end of the month.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden said the legislature is “tentatively planning” to reconvene in the capital city on April 27.

“We will continue to work toward finding the right balance between protecting the safety of [lawmakers], staff, and the public and understanding the critical nature of the work we have been elected to do for the people of Missouri,” Rowden said in a tweet Monday. “We believe both are possible!”

Responding to the news, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade told The Missouri Times she isn’t certain it will be safe for everyone to come back on April 27.

Although the Missouri Capitol and state offices officially shuttered on March 24, lawmakers, reporters, and some members of the public gathered in the Statehouse last week to pass the supplemental budget. Extra precautions were in place, including temperature checks at the door and blocking off legislators’ offices from the public; many lawmakers wore masks and gloves, and the House floor remained largely empty during discussions.

Statehouse operations began winding down in mid-March when the Senate broke from floor debate on March 11 and decided to adjourn early — ahead of an already planned weeklong break scheduled to begin on March 19. While the House continued to work through the week, the agenda centered around the supplemental budget.

One lawmaker, state Rep. Joe Runions, has tested positive for coronavirus, the only member of the General Assembly diagnosed thus far.

State Sen. Gina Walsh, the former minority floor leader, is self-quarantining after she said she was possibly exposed to coronavirus.

Since early March, at least 4,388 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 114 have died. Gov. Mike Parson has placed Missouri under a statewide stay at home order until April 24.

