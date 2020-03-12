Senate canceling session week early over coronavirus concerns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate is canceling session a week before the legislative spring break out of caution as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country.

Senators had been debating a Wayfair bill for several hours on the floor before adjourning to meet with their caucuses Wednesday evening. Sources said the Senate will likely not be in next week; the legislative spring break had been scheduled to begin March 19 after adjournment.

Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden confirmed on social media the Senate will not be in session next week after this publication. He said the cancelation was “to ensure the safety of our members and Capitol guests from the ongoing [COVID-19] realities.”

As of now, the week after the legislative spring break will continue as scheduled, sources told The Missouri Times.

The Missouri House is still working to complete the budget.

Earlier this week, leadership from both chambers urged members of the public “who are not directly participating in the legislative business” to stay away from the Capitol and shuttered some public areas of the House.

Gov. Mike Parson announced the first confirmed case of a Missourian who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The woman, who is in her 20s, is in St. Louis County and had recently traveled to Italy. The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said Wednesday 64 other patients have been tested in Missouri but were negative.

The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2” while the disease is called “coronavirus disease 2019,” or “COVID-19.” It can cause severe respiratory illnesses with symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned.

There have been nearly 1,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., and almost 30 deaths, according to the CDC.

As the nation grapples with what has now been deemed a pandemic, several public events have been canceled, postponed, or closed off to the public across the country — from St. Patrick’s Day parades to sporting events.

The Wayfair bill up for debate in the Senate Wednesday, SB 648, was placed on the informal calendar shortly after 7 p.m.

This story has been updated.