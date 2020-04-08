 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PHOTOS: Missouri lawmakers don masks, gloves while working in Capitol

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on April 8, 2020
   

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As lawmakers briefly convened in the capital city this week, most wore face masks. 

Some were homemade; others were given out by Capital Region Medical Center staff who were on hand to take temperatures and give mini-surveys before anyone — lawmakers and visitors alike — entered the Capitol. 

As of Wednesday evening, more than 3,300 Missourians have tested positive for coronavirus, and 58 people have died. The state is under a stay at home order and an emergency declaration as the global pandemic persists. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals wear a cloth face covering while in public, especially “where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain” as more information has come to light about the virus and how it can spread. The CDC said the virus can transmit before an individual shows symptoms or from someone who is asymptomatic. 

Sen. Lauren Arthur was one lawmaker who donned a face covering which was sewed by her mother-in-law. Pointing to the CDC’s guidance, Arthur said: “Out of an abundance of caution — and out of a deep respect for my colleagues and their health — I wanted to do my part in maintaining a safe work environment.” 

One House member has tested positive for coronavirus

Several lawmakers shared photos of their masks on social media. 

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS

