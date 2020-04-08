PHOTOS: Missouri lawmakers don masks, gloves while working in Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As lawmakers briefly convened in the capital city this week, most wore face masks.

Some were homemade; others were given out by Capital Region Medical Center staff who were on hand to take temperatures and give mini-surveys before anyone — lawmakers and visitors alike — entered the Capitol.

As of Wednesday evening, more than 3,300 Missourians have tested positive for coronavirus, and 58 people have died. The state is under a stay at home order and an emergency declaration as the global pandemic persists.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals wear a cloth face covering while in public, especially “where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain” as more information has come to light about the virus and how it can spread. The CDC said the virus can transmit before an individual shows symptoms or from someone who is asymptomatic.

Sen. Lauren Arthur was one lawmaker who donned a face covering which was sewed by her mother-in-law. Pointing to the CDC’s guidance, Arthur said: “Out of an abundance of caution — and out of a deep respect for my colleagues and their health — I wanted to do my part in maintaining a safe work environment.”

One House member has tested positive for coronavirus.

Several lawmakers shared photos of their masks on social media.

The Missouri Senate returns to session this week in Jefferson City. We're working on the supplemental budget and allocating resources to fight #COVID19 while also trying to take safe measures. Thanks to my mother-in-law for sewing this face mask. #moleg pic.twitter.com/5GUMOWMtxM — Lauren Arthur (@LaurenArthurMO) April 7, 2020

It’s good to be back in the Capitol working safely (thanks to my wife for the stylish mask 😷) to pass legislation to help Missourians. Over the next couple of days we’ll be working to ensure there’s necessary funding to combat the spread of COVID-19 in our state. #moleg pic.twitter.com/6SfEtFGiMk — Andrew Koenig (@Koenig4MO) April 7, 2020

The only two black female senators in the state of Missouri are done working in JC for the day! Headed back to the STL. #StaySafe #StayHome pic.twitter.com/CFjdwx6ckN — Jamilah Nasheed (@SenatorNasheed) April 8, 2020

Legislators are back in Jefferson City. I want to say a huge thank you to House Clerk @DanaRademan for making sure we are as safe as possible. #moleg #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/QOiSvUS3Qf — Crystal Quade (@crystal_quade) April 7, 2020

Back at the capital for work of the people tomorrow! #MoLeg pic.twitter.com/WIRZC0ygxE — Rasheen Aldridge. Jr (@RepSheenBean) April 7, 2020

Proud to represent the people of District 138 as #moleg has risen to the challenge of this pandemic passing legislation that would provide over $5 billion in emergency funds for COVID-19 testing, equipping healthcare providers, aid to counties and municipalities, and much more! pic.twitter.com/sDsmbjx4J6 — Brad Hudson (@brad_hudson_) April 8, 2020

Heading to the Missouri Capitol to pass the supplemental budget 👍👍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2fEDTrUOTG — Sara Walsh (@SaraForMissouri) April 8, 2020

On my to Jefferson City to pass a supplementary emergency budget to help our cities, hospitals, first responders, essential workers, unemployed, small business and citizens. #COVID19 #moleg pic.twitter.com/33H7DjKgqk — Doug Beck (@Dougbeck562) April 8, 2020

#moleg Now in session. A historic day for sure. Unprecedented procedures to pass the supplemental Budget. Pray for unity and wellness as we do what’s necessary for our constituents. pic.twitter.com/Bg8cu7IoTo — Peggy McGaugh (@PeggyMcGaughR39) April 8, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS