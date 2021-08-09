Missouri medical cannabis sales set new record

Monthly sales for July top $20 million for the first time

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — For the first time in Missouri, medical cannabis sales topped $20 million in July. The $21.03 million in sales last month brings the total amount purchased by medical cannabis patients in Missouri to $91.36 million in well under a year.

July also brought a rash of new marijuana facility openings. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has to date approved the opening of 135 dispensaries, 36 infused product manufacturers, and 26 marijuana cultivation facilities, with more coming online each week.

As a result, recent news reports indicate that prices for Missouri patients are declining, while product selection and availability increase. DHSS has licensed and certified a total of 379 facilities to cultivate, manufacture, test, transport, and dispense medical marijuana to Missouri patients.

“Missouri is one of the only medical cannabis states where patients don’t have to drive long distances to access medicine,” said Andrew Mullins, executive director of MoCannTrade (The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association). “As a result of this tremendous patient access, our industry is seeing record sales and a diverse line of products, with Missouri marijuana companies creating thousands of new jobs and investing millions in their local communities.

Missouri also continues to see consistent increases in medical marijuana patient enrollment, with roughly 135,000 Missouri patients and caregivers now licensed by the state.

Under Article IX of the state Constitution, Missouri residents with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, and 20 other qualifying conditions can purchase or cultivate medical cannabis with a physician’s certification. The law also provides physicians with the discretion to certify patients who have other chronic and debilitating medical conditions that could benefit from medical marijuana, and legally protects their right to have such conversations.

