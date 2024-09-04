Missouri Times 2024 30 Under 30 Honorees

The Missouri Times is proud to bring you this year’s 30 Under 30 class. From lobbyists to Capitol staffers and more, the 2024 honorees work tirelessly around the clock to make Missouri a better place.

This list will be updated as more honorees are decided during the coming days.

Congrats to our 30 Under 30 list below.

Jackson Bailey

Jackson, a native of Willow Springs, is very deserving of this recognition and has been a force in the short time he’s been involved in Missouri politics. Most recently, Jackson helped lead Treasurer Vivek Malek to a massive victory as his Campaign Manager. In that role, Jackson organized grassroots events to engage with constituencies, coordinated statewide media efforts including television, newspaper and campaign signage, gathered key endorsements statewide, and delivered donors.

Prior to his role with the Malek Campaign, Jackson served as a Government Affairs Intern with Husch Blackwell Strategies, Policy and Production Outreach Intern with Missouri Soybean Association, Government Relations Intern for the University of Missouri System, Intern for Senator Roy Blunt, and Intern for Congressman Jason Smith. Jackson built strong, lasting relationships in each of his previous roles, which will serve him well long in to the future. Most importantly, Jackson cares about his fellow Missourian.

Jackson follows in his grandfather, Congressman Wendell Bailey’s, footsteps in public service.

Jackson was nominated by Morgan Corder

Ben Ridder

Ben is a hard-working Mizzou graduate who ran the ground game of Senator Fitzwater in his contentious 2022 State Senate primary. He will marry his high school sweetheart at the end of September while also leading Sen. Fitzwater’s office. Before working for the Senate, he spent his time in the House as a non-partisan staff member. In his short time in the Missouri Senate as one of the youngest Chiefs of Staff, he’s proven acumen for relationship building and policy making.

Ben was nominated by Senator Fitzwater

Matt Heskamp

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio and finding his home in St. Louis, Missouri to attend Saint Louis University as a social work student, Matt Heskamp has always found a way to put people first. While at SLU, Matt took his first steps into the political arena by starting a nonprofit whose mission was to increase political involvement in the city by increasing political literacy and education. During a community meeting where he was talking to a neighborhood association about a board bill that would impact their community, he met my mom who was talking about her upcoming political campaign. The two of them had a few meetings, and he volunteered to be her campaign manager – both drawn together by each other’s passion for uplifting the community. After seeing Matt’s drive for the community, I knew I needed someone like that on my team. Matt has been with me since 2019. Matt was my right hand in the Missouri House and now serves the same role alongside me at the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Matt has become a jack of all trades – helping me research, write, and pass more than a dozen pieces of legislation, come up with marketing campaigns, network – and all in the service of helping my constituents.

I joke that if you do not have a good team surrounding you in politics, you can only pick two: mental health, legislative accomplishments, and happy constituents – but with Matt by my side I do not need to pick two, but I can have all three. It is a testament to him and his accomplishments that when people ask who my staff member is, I correct them and say that Matt is my confidant, teammate, and equal since he is not my subordinate.

Matt was nominated by Rasheen Aldridge

Nick Knoth

As Director of Government Affairs & Regional Advocacy for Missouri REALTORS®, Nick has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic acumen. In collaboration with the Association’s contract lobbyists, Nick is integral to monitoring legislative issues and educating Missouri lawmakers and regulators on key priorities. His management has been pivotal in modernizing the REALTOR® Party’s campaign finance oversight, ensuring compliance and timeliness. Nick has also led the successful reimagining of Missouri REALTOR® lobby days at the Capitol, achieving an outstanding 98%-member satisfaction rate. Drawing from his extensive experience in legislative and public affairs roles at the Better Business Bureau, Columbia Chamber of Commerce, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Nick has consistently delivered meaningful results. Notably, at the Columbia Chamber, he spearheaded the Mid-Missouri I-70 Task Force, which helped secure over $380 million in state and federal infrastructure funding. Nick’s impressive track record extends to his time with the BBB, where he increased print media partnerships by 150% and doubled radio partnerships.

Nick was nominated by Erin Hervey

Chris Walker

When we’re looking for the hardest workers in Missouri politics, the first name that comes to mind is Chris Walker. He got his start interning for Congressman Smith and the Missouri GOP, later accepting a position with Axiom Strategies, and eventually working for Eric Schmitt in his campaign for U.S. Senate.

Chris and I worked together on that campaign, and it’s hard to put into words just how impressed I was by his work ethic, natural ability, and sheer relentlessness. Now that he’s working as a Field Representative in Senator Schmitt’s St. Louis office, he has continued to go above and beyond to share all of the good things the Senator is doing to help the people of Missouri. Chris is a joy to work with, and it’s an honor to call him a friend.

Chris was nominated by Trey Faucheux

Clay Carroll

Clay Carroll serves as Manager of Member Services for Callaway Electric Cooperative & Callabyte Technology in Fulton. In his position, he actively works to create opportunity for the people of rural Missouri. Clay grew up working in the family business, Carroll-Rehma Motors in Linn (now Jim Butler Linn Chevrolet) where he learned how a successful business is operated. He earned a BS in Business Management from the University of Missouri. Clay is a frequent advocate for rural electric cooperatives with our elected officials and has testified before a Senate committee on REC issues. He is a leader in rural broadband. Clay currently serves on the boards of the Callaway County United Way and the Missouri Geothermal Association. Clay is the next generation of rural leadership! I proudly nominate this great young leader.

Clay was nominated by Jim Badgley

Sydney Scott

Sydney was born and raised in Saint Louis, Missouri. She attended the University of Missouri, where she served on the Chi Omega executive board, and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in political science.

After graduating, Sydney relocated to Austin, Texas, to start a career in politics and immediately secured a highly sought-after position in the Office of Governor Greg Abbott. Sydney worked in Governor Abbott’s administration for 18 months, received a promotion, and played a part in critical policy initiatives such as Operation Lone Star and the migrant busing program.

In January, Sydney relocated back to Missouri to serve as a legislative coordinator for Speaker Dean Plocher. Sydney’s first day of work was 15 days into the Legislative Session, but she was able to seamlessly transition from Texas back to Missouri without missing a beat. Sydney quickly got up to speed on the House rules and did an excellent job of handling all legislative concerns for 1/3 of the majority caucus members and 1/3 of the House committees. Sydney’s hard work, intelligence, and go-getter mentality are what set her apart. Despite it being her first year working in the House, Sydney had a significant impact on the 2024 Legislative Session and she has an extremely bright future in Missouri politics.

Sydney was nominated by Rod Jetton

Hannah Dolan

Before joining Tracy McCreery’s state senate team, Hannah Dolan worked within the child welfare system where she proudly served as the Administrative Support Professional in the Office of Child Advocate for the State of Missouri.

Hannah was drawn to the Missouri Senate as she desired to expand her work in advocacy, community organizing, and public service. She was always fascinated by the legislative process and was “bitten by the bug.”. Hannah serves her senate district with distinction as she excels in all things related to constituent services.

Hannah, a Syracuse University graduate with a BFA in Acting and a minor in English, is very involved in mid-Missouri’s community theater. Hannah completed the rigorous LeadMO Spring 2024 cohort where she was exposed to foundational skills and tools needed to run successful campaigns.

Hannah was nominated by Senator Tracey McCreery

Austin Davis

Austin Davis has already had a distinguished public service career at his young age. Davis is the Deputy General Counsel for the Missouri Department of Public Safety. In this role, he serves as legal counsel for the Director of Public Safety, Chief of Capitol Police, State Fire Marshall, SEMA Director, Alcohol and Tobacco Control State Supervisor. Prior to his tenure at the Department of Public Safety, Austin served as the Assistant Attorney General for the Litigation Division and prior to that role he was the Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Appeals Division. He was the sole attorney on numerous cases on litigation concerning premises liability, employment discrimination and civil rights defense. In these roles, he argued in front of the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Eastern, Western and Southern Districts and tried cases in the United States District Court.

“Austin is a born leader. At the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Austin demonstrates wisdom and a skill set far beyond his years,” said Kayla Kemp, General Counsel for the Missouri Department of Public Safety. “He was hired as legal counsel and in six short months ascended to the Deputy General Counsel position. Austin’s exceptionalism as a state team member was even recognized by a DPS stakeholders when he was selected by another state agency to attend the Missouri Breakthrough Leadership Program. Impressively, Austin is able to approach even the most difficult of situations with grace and openness. Austin is a leader you want to follow and who you absolutely want fighting in your corner.”

Austin earned his JD from the University of Missouri School of Law and BSBA from its Trulaske College of Business. During Davis’ academic career, he clerked at Capes, Sokol, Goodman and Sarachan in St. Louis as well as serving as a legislative intern for Husch Blackwell Strategies in Jefferson City. Davis was involved in the University of Missouri School of Law Criminal Prosecution Clinic, Elwood Thomas Inn of Court and the Editorial Board for the Journal of Dispute Resolution.

Davis is an alumnus of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Missouri Program and is a Certified Court Appointed Special Advocate (serving Missouri’s abused and neglected children).

Austin Davis is known for his thorough preparation, his quick wit, his community mindedness and his professionalism. In his free time, he enjoys Mizzou sports, cooking and traveling the state of Missouri and learning more about its history. Raised in Lee Summit, Davis exemplifies the hard work and determination people born and raised in Missouri embody.

Austin was nominated by Robin Wenneker

Trey Faucheux

I first came to know Trey when he began working for the Missouri Republican Party in 2023 as Data Director and Webmaster. Trey immediately took to the role, bringing high energy, common sense, smart business practices, and an ability to work fairly with a variety of different political volunteers, candidates and operatives. It was easy to be impressed with Trey’s skills as he successfully navigated sometimes highly charged and difficult waters and professionally and calmly managed the grassroots needs of party volunteers.

Additionally, I got to know Trey even better when he staffed our 2024 MOGOP Platform Committee. I chaired the committee as past chair of MOGOP and as a longtime party grassroots volunteer. Nick Myer, current MOGOP chair, appointed the 2024 Platform Committee as well as chair and vice chair positions. Trey attended the meetings, took precise notes and wrote drafts of those. He also communicated with the committee on a regular basis. I was and still am impressed by how he boiled down hours of committee discussion into a concise summary. All outside submissions to the Platform were handled the same by Trey. Careful, concise and correct summaries were his forte. I was amazed at anyone’s ability to listen to the many voices on the committee, read and summarize all the emails and submissions from outside the committee, and get the committee to a point we could manage the mountain of information that poured into us. Not many people, in both my work and volunteer experience over the years, have those skills.

Trey Faucheux clearly stands out with his listening and communication skills, his ability to problem-solve, his business-like and calm demeanor, and his ability to make tough calls because it is the right thing to do.

Trey was nominated by Kay Hoflander

Parker Ezell

I am excited to share this recommendation of Parker Ezell for consideration to the Missouri Times 30 under 30. A native of the bootheel, Parker has already started his successful entrance into Missouri government and politics. As a former Regulatory Affairs Intern for Missouri Farm Bureau, Parker studied several policy issues, including the highly-debated Waters of the United States rule. This past legislative session he interned for Senator Jason Bean, and further developed his skills by staffing the Senate Agriculture Committee, speech writing, and developing talking points on various legislation and budget items. Outside of state government, Parker also gained experience by working on the victorious campaign of Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Lately, Parker interned for Congressman Jason Smith, learning about policy at the federal level. As he continues his studies at the University of Missouri, I am looking forward to seeing where his future lies – is it policy research, legislative affairs, campaign staffer, or lobbying??

Parker was nominated by Kyle Aubuchon

Baylee Watts

Baylee Watts serves as the Media Director at the Missouri Department of Social Services, where she acts as the department’s spokesperson and manages all media inquiries. Additionally, she functions as the Deputy Communications Director, overseeing internal communications and the department’s social media platforms.

During her two-year tenure at DSS, Baylee’s dedication to making a positive impact has propelled her career advancement. Starting out as a Public Relations Specialist, she expressed an interest in understanding the legislative process, managing the press, and enhancing departmental communications, expanding her expertise in diverse team roles. Her innovative problem-solving approaches and commitment to the DSS mission have fueled her aspiration for leadership growth, illustrating a promising future in state government.

Baylee graduated from the University of Missouri – School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism and a minor in political science. Raised in Russellville, MO, within a close-knit family of present and former DSS team members, she identified early on that a career in state government was her calling.

In her free time, Baylee enjoys spending time with friends and family, watching sports, going to concerts, reading, and traveling.

Baylee was nominated by Director Robert Knodell

Savanna Zelada-Rodas

I was introduced to Savanna Zelada-Rodas in the autumn of 2023 as I was searching for someone to take over my role with Americans for Prosperity in the St. Louis region. She and her now-husband Marcos had moved from California to the St. Louis area earlier that year and quickly became involved in local politics. We clicked instantly and bonded over our shared homeschool experiences. By the time she graduated college at the age of 19, Savanna had been an avid participant in California politics.

Savanna began her career as a Political Coordinator for the Republican Party of San Diego County, where she organized local efforts and coordinated volunteer activities. She later served as Deputy Political Director at Reform California, working on statewide campaigns with a focus on voter outreach and community engagement. Savanna also played a key role as Deputy Campaign Manager for California Republican State Senator and Minority Leader Brian Jones during his highly competitive reelection campaign.

Since joining AFP as the Grassroots Engagement Director for the St. Louis/SEMO region last December, Savanna has embraced her role with the same drive and integrity that has been evident in everything else she has accomplished. With her sense of humor, quick wit, creative entrepreneurial spirit, and a smile that lights up the room, she has been a wonderful addition to our team and to Missouri politics. (And we were all glad that she could participate in happy hour and rent a car when she turned 21 earlier this year, haha.)

She may be young, but keep an eye on Savanna because she’s going places – in Missouri, at least! I’m so delighted that she and Marcos love this state and intend to stay here to raise a family and fight for freedom. They are the kind of young people we need shaping the future of the Show Me State. It is a joy and privilege to nominate her for this year’s 30 Under 30.

Savanna was nominated by Camellia Peterson

Morgan Weber

Morgan Weber specializes in public affairs and public relations on behalf of LS2group, based out of their St. Louis office.

Prior to joining LS2group, Morgan worked on the campaign of a Missouri state senator. She went on to intern for the same senator and organized a bipartisan literacy tour. She later worked with the ACLU of Missouri where she conducted research projects on a variety of subjects. Like her grandmother, former State Senator Betty Simms, Morgan has a strong commitment to public service.

Morgan studied political science and international studies at Case Western Reserve University and is completing her degree at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. While at Case Western, she held leadership positions for The Women’s Network and her sorority, Alpha Gamma Delta. Additionally, Morgan was a civic engagement scholar and volunteered with the local food bank, MedWish International, the Ronald McDonald House, and Meals on Wheels.

Morgan is a St. Louis native and continues to work at LS2group while completing her studies. This summer, she volunteered on several campaigns at the state and federal level, offering her expertise and amassing a strong winning record.

Jim Gwinner, partner at LS2group said, “She’s got the drive, determination, and self-confidence to excel. Her energy and skill shine in whatever project she undertakes, and she does it with great professionalism, always putting the client needs first.”

Morgan was nominated by Jim Gwinner

Jake Loft

Jake Loft has been a significant force in Missouri and federal politics for nearly a decade. Originally from Illinois, he graduated from the University of Missouri in 2015 and quickly made his mark in the political arena.

Jake’s career began in Washington, DC, where he served as Director of Client Services at Targeted Victory. During his time there, he managed over $50 million in online advertising campaigns for some of the most influential members of Congress, Senators, and political committees in the country.

In 2023, Jake made a bold move by founding his own political consulting firm, The J Loft Company, based in St. Louis. This decision allows him to focus on Missouri while implementing innovative, cutting-edge digital strategies in the political space. I’ve had the privilege of working with Jake for many years, and I can confidently say that his creative approach and commitment to impactful solutions will influence Missouri politics for years to come.

Jake was nominated by Representative David Casteel

Meagan Howerton

In her first year in the building, Meagan has proven her dedication and a deep understanding for many issues impacting our state. Having come from an education background, Meagan brings unique perspectives not often found in the world of politics. Her inviting personality and willingness to learn will continue to be an asset in this environment. I’m honored to know Meagan in a professional capacity and as a friend, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of a place on the 30 under 30 list.

Meagan was nominated by Aly Gatwood

Jarett Lamons

Jarett just started his sophomore year at the University of Central Missouri, where he studies Political Science. Throughout his freshman year, Jarett interned here at the Missouri Times during school breaks, including this past summer. Jarett joined us this summer right at the beginning of the last two weeks of the legislative session, where he was an integral component in our coverage.

After session, he immediately switched gears to election coverage. He wrote a weekly column covering the very intense Republican gubernatorial primary and traveled hundreds of miles across the state to livestream campaign events. When he wasn’t occupied with those tasks, Jarett covered a range of stories and even helped me produce a few episodes of This Week in Missouri Politics. Perhaps most importantly he was an essential part of our primary night election coverage livestream, where he performed perfectly under an intense amount of pressure.

Although Jarett is still young (even for the 30 Under 30) and may not have as much political experience as other honorees on this list, he has proven himself to be a hard worker, adept upcoming politico and a young man with a bright future in Missouri politics.

Jarett was nominated by Kelton Turner

Maranda Burke

Maranda Burke is a native of Climax Springs, Missouri and a 2024 graduate of the University of Central Missouri. Maranda will celebrate her 21st birthday this week, but don’t let her young age fool you. Maranda has worked harder and boosted her resume more than many of her peers a decade older than her.

After interning for the beloved David Pearce during her time at UCM, Maranda spent the summer in Iowa canvassing for Never Back Down PAC supporting Ron DeSantis. During the 2024 legislative session Maranda interned for Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman where she got to dive into the legislative process and make many meaningful connections.

After graduating from UCM in May of 2024 Maranda was hired to work as a campaign finance strategist for Leadbelt Strategies and simultaneously worked on a statewide campaign. This fall you can find Maranda pounding the pavement for Jon Patterson as the director of his re-election team.

Maranda’s ability to multi-task and problem solve combined with her top notch work ethic will take her far in politics!

Maranda was nominated by Casey Burns

Gabby Picard

As a key advisor to Lt. Governor (and GOP gubernatorial nominee) Mike Kehoe, Gabby Picard has gained a reputation statewide as one of the most effective and talented communicators in the Missouri GOP. Gabby previously managed press operations for the Lt. Governor in his official capacity, before transitioning to a senior communications role on the campaign, where she provides strategic direction, political counsel, and consistent round-the-clock execution of Governor Kehoe’s earned, social, and digital media strategy.

A native St. Louisan, Gabby got her start in politics with stints on the Hill in a Congressional office and in the newsroom at Fox News learning from the pros and discussion leaders in conservative media. Gabby was then hired by Governor Mike Parson’s 2020 campaign, quickly becoming a valued member of the Senior Communications Team. Her direct work in communicating and amplifying the Governor’s message of providing steadfast leadership for Missouri in the pandemic-era proved to be incredibly effective, contributing to a historic win margin for the Governor with 57% of the vote.

Gabby’s world-class writing ability is a benefit to her relentless focus on amplifying Governor Kehoe’s presence throughout the state via a 24/7 campaign travel and event schedule. She is respected among local and statewide news outlets for setting a standard of professionalism for the Lt. Governor’s press operation, including her abilities to supply critical and timely information to Missourians while shaping press coverage of the Lt. Governor that is fair.

As Lt. Governor Kehoe inches closer to securing a general election victory to be Missouri’s 58th Governor, there is zero doubt that Gabby will be a high-impact political and communications operative whose work and talents will remain in high-demand by Missouri’s top conservative leaders in the years ahead.

Gabby was nominated by Michael Hafner

Halle Herbert

Halle Herbert is proving herself every year as one of the hardest working and most talented up and coming political operatives and staffers in state government. Halle has held numerous leadership roles in high profile statewide political campaigns and has served as a valued advisor and director in Missouri’s Department of Public Safety.

After finishing college at MSU in only two years, Halle was hired by Governor Mike Parson’s 2020 campaign and was quickly promoted to key roles in the field operation, including handling many logistics of the Governor’s statewide bus tour, en route to a historic “Team 57” win with 57% of the vote. Halle was then asked to help plan another historic event and served as a leading staffer of the Governor’s “Bicentennial Inauguration Committee”. Halle has also served in a senior role on a nationally-watched US Senate campaign as Director of Operations, and as a staffer to former US Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-3).

Halle Herbert is a rising star in the GOP with the right character, integrity, and hard-work ethic to help lead the next generation of Missouri’s conservatives shape public policy and sets Missouri on the right trajectory for decades to come.

Halle was nominated by Michael Hafner

Brian Farmer

“Brian Farmer has devoted his entire professional career to serving Missouri and our state legislature. As a seasoned veteran of both chambers, he is now preparing for his 8th legislative session staffing in the 103rd General Assembly. In his former role as Director of Policy and Budgetary Affairs for Sen. Barbara Washington, Mr. Farmer helped contribute to that office’s exemplary success with his diligent assistance on the urban farm tax credit, enhancing Missouri’s organ donation program, and much more. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Farmer has also consistently ensured that the needs of Senate District 9’s constituents are met, both at the Capitol and in Kansas City.

An alumnus of the University of Central Missouri, Brian was born and raised in Ballwin, MO. When not working during the legislative session, he is an enthusiastic supporter of the Los Angeles Lakers, St. Louis Cardinals, and of course, the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

Recently tapped as Sen. Washington’s Chief of Staff, Brian is set to continue making significant contributions in his new position. Missouri Democrats are fortunate to have him on their team, and the entire state benefits greatly from Mr. Farmer’s dedicated service.”

Brian was nominated by Tyler Travers

Clayton Herbst



Clayton Herbst is a professional who stands out in the political community.

Clayton has been volunteering since he was in middle school when he co-founded the youth advocacy program Together in FIRST, and became engaged in politics in high school, starting The Herbst Movement, an online program to promote political awareness and discourse.

During this time, Clayton interned first with the Elad Gross campaign, then with State Representatives Ladonna Appelbaum and Trish Gumby.

As a Sibley Scholar at Lindenwood University, he consistently shared his passion and knowledge with those around him, being elected Student Body President in his sophomore year.

While at Lindenwood, Clayton was hired by the Saint Charles County Democratic Committee, quickly becoming the Executive Director, where I saw him cut many a gordian knot.

He was awarded the 2023 Missouri Young Democrat of the Year.

Clayton became statewide Campaign Manager for Elad Gross, building the largest Democratic field program/campaign in 2024.

During this cycle, he has also founded Sapphire Strategies, with a diverse staff that meets the needs of 10+ candidates ranging from State House to US Congress.

As Clayton continues to learn, grow, and expand his professional horizons, he makes a point of sharing what he learns with those around him.

Clayton is exactly what Missouri needs to move this state forward in the coming years.

As a client and a friend, I am proud to nominate him for the Missouri Times 30 Under 30 distinction.

Clayton was nominated by Ron Odenthal

Madi Knobbe

To put it simply, Madi Knobbe is a true problem solver.

After graduating from Mizzou with a B.S. in Political Science, Madi cut her teeth as a paralegal at an injury law firm. Since then, she’s worked on local and statewide campaigns, leading St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer to victory in 2023. Throughout, she’s served on the Megan Meier Foundation, which works to combat cyberbullying and suicide.

Upon joining the Office of Senator Lauren Arthur, Madi quickly became a trusted and indispensable member of the team. Madi seized every opportunity to learn, improve, and expand her role. In just one session, Madi demonstrated her strong political acumen, passion for policy, and commitment to improving Missouri.

But one of her best qualities may be that she simply cannot let a problem go unsolved. When she started noticing an influx of calls from constituents having the same issue, she diligently made the Senator aware, stayed on top of the issue, and fought for constituents. Madi’s persistence on the issue brought greater transparency to what turned out to be a statewide issue, resulting in policy changes and results for constituents.

I’ve felt especially lucky to work with Madi. When I was handling family health issues at the peak of Senate budget season, Madi stepped in for me and bravely walked into her first Senate Appropriations mark-up session and lived to tell the tale.

Madi is a force to be reckoned with, and she’s only just getting started.

Madi was nominated by Aly Gatwood

Bryce Beal

Bryce began his time in Missouri by attending Washington University School of Law. It didn’t take him long to become actively involved in Missouri politics. He was a field staffer on Ann Wagner’s successful 2020 campaign, which kept one of the 10 most targeted US House seats Republican. Every election since Bryce has been involved with races both at the federal and state level. Most recently he ran for State Representative and although coming up short was able to rally crucial support from officials from Attorney General Bailey to former Congressman Kenny Hulshof.

Aside from his partisan work, Bryce served as a law clerk to a federal judge before joining the Attorney General’s office in 2023. Bryce now works on Solicitor General Josh Divine’s team litigating some of the most contentious constitutional lawsuits in Missouri, including taking cases all the way to the United States Supreme Court. Of note was Bryce’s defense of Missouri’s voter ID law in trial last November and his upcoming defense of Missouri’s ban on transgender medical interventions for minors. Whether on the political stage or in the court room, Bryce unwaveringly fights for Missourians and our conservative values

Bryce was nominated by Clifton Davis