New novel foresees a collapsed society in the wake of Ocasio-Cortez

States of Rebellion (Bombardier Press; March 15, 2022; $19.99) shows the power of everyday people when faced with hardship and political uproar. Deeply rooted in modern politics, Gib Kerr weaves a plausible tale of a United States at risk.

It’s 2025 in the Divided States of America and the newly elected Marxist powers in D.C. move swiftly to impose their radical agenda—complete control over the flow of information. When all seems lost, Duke Shelby—a combat-wounded Navy SEAL and Missouri congressman—joins with his fellow red state patriots to fight back. When a flyover country rebellion gains momentum, the military is forced to examine their oath to support and defend the Constitution…and ultimately, to choose sides in America’s greatest internal conflict since the Civil War.

About the Author:

Gib Kerr is an astute observer of modern America. Having gained a unique perspective from a lifetime of experience in both rural and urban settings throughout the United States—from construction sites in Kansas City to the halls of Congress—Kerr captures the voice of Flyover country. Using the lessons of our past as a guide, Kerr brings insightful clarity to the pending fate of the Divided States of America.

