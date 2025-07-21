Opinion: A dangerous attack on school choice and Missouri families

Missourians have always valued freedom—freedom of opportunity, freedom of faith, and freedom to choose what’s best for our families. That’s why I’m sounding the alarm on a deeply misguided constitutional amendment proposal that threatens to upend educational freedom in our state.

The new petition, numbered 2026-071, was filed by Duane Martin on July 7th. Buried under vague language and legalese, the newly filed initiative petition for the Missouri Constitution would outright ban public funds from being used in any way that “benefits” nonpublic schools. While it may sound harmless on the surface, in practice, this would be a devastating blow to families across Missouri—especially low- and middle-income families—who rely on educational choice to give their kids a fighting chance.

Let’s be clear: this proposal would prohibit scholarships, education savings accounts, tax credit programs, and other forms of support that empower parents to choose the school that fits their child’s unique needs. If passed, it would eliminate Missouri’s most promising school choice efforts and trap students in failing or underperforming schools based solely on their ZIP code.

Even worse, this initiative pits public and nonpublic schools against one another instead of recognizing that all parents deserve access to the best educational fit for their children. By banning even indirect aid, the proposal goes far beyond preventing favoritism—it weaponizes the state constitution against Catholic schools, Lutheran schools, Jewish day schools, and innovative charter models that serve students with passion and purpose.

The proposed amendment also casts doubt on the legality of longstanding partnerships between public districts and private providers, especially for students with special needs. The language is so broad and restrictive, even programs that serve children with disabilities—like specialized therapies and support services—could be in jeopardy.

In Missouri, we don’t believe in one-size-fits-all government. We believe parents, not bureaucrats, should decide what school is best for their child. This initiative is an elitist attempt to lock poor and working-class families out of options while preserving choices only for the wealthy who can already afford private tuition.

School choice is not about defunding public schools—it’s about funding students. We can—and must—support strong public schools while also ensuring that every child has access to the education that helps them thrive. Choice creates competition, which drives improvement across the entire system. Denying families that right doesn’t improve public schools—it weakens our entire educational ecosystem.

If this petition reaches the ballot, I urge all Missourians to vote no. The proposal is anti-parent, anti-student, and anti-opportunity. It handcuffs families, stifles innovation, and limits our future.

As your next state representative, I’ll fight to protect and expand educational freedom—not take it away. Missouri kids deserve options, and Missouri families deserve respect. This amendment deserves neither.