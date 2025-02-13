Opinion: Missouri killed Biden’s plan to kill student debt. We’re about to do it again

As a conservative free-market legislator, I am proud to see that the fight to uphold the principles of fiscal responsibility and the rule of law is returning to where it rightfully belongs: the Eastern Court of Appeals in Missouri. The case concerning student debt forgiveness is not just about dollars and cents; it’s about restoring the values of personal responsibility, constitutional integrity, and a healthy respect for the limited role of government.

The Biden administration’s sweeping plan to cancel student debt for millions of borrowers has always been a misguided attempt to shift personal obligations onto the backs of taxpayers. By bypassing Congress and using executive power to erase up to $20,000 per borrower, the administration sought to solve a complex issue with a blunt instrument, leaving those who never took out a loan or have already repaid their debts to pick up the tab. That is neither fair nor sustainable.

Missouri’s own quasi state government entity servicing federal student loans stands at the forefront of this legal battle, defending the rights of American taxpayers and the sanctity of the law. Missouri’s participation in this case isn’t merely a technicality; it’s a clear affirmation that there are legal grounds to challenge this reckless overreach. The Eastern Court of Appeals in Missouri has the opportunity to reaffirm Missouri’s legal standing and protect not just the taxpayers of our great state but also every American citizen who believes in limited government and fiscal prudence.

This case goes beyond partisan politics or political grudges; it is a matter of principle. It is about defending the idea that personal responsibility matters in our society. We do not believe in a government that swoops in to wipe away individual obligations on a whim. We believe in a nation where people are encouraged to make thoughtful decisions about their future, not one where they expect a bailout when the going gets tough.

Critics of our stance will say that student debt relief is a compassionate response to the financial struggles of our youth. But true compassion lies in creating opportunities for all Americans to earn their way to prosperity, not in saddling future generations with debt they didn’t incur. Free-market solutions, such as incentivizing apprenticeships, vocational training, and private sector partnerships, can help individuals gain valuable skills without taking on the massive financial burdens that come with traditional four-year colleges.

Moreover, the economic impact of broad-based debt cancellation could be catastrophic. The Biden administration’s plan would not eliminate the debt; it would merely transfer the cost to the taxpayers, potentially driving inflation even higher and stifling economic growth. The future of our economy depends on a responsible government that understands the limits of its power and respects the free-market principles that have made America prosperous.

As this case returns to the Eastern Court of Appeals in Missouri, we have faith that the court will once again stand firm in defense of constitutional principles. We trust that they will uphold Missouri’s legal standing and protect the rule of law against executive overreach. The implications of this decision will set a precedent not just for student debt but for the boundaries of executive power in this nation.

This is a victory not just for Missouri but for all Americans who believe in a limited government, fiscal responsibility, and the principles that make our nation strong. The fight against student debt cancellation isn’t a fight against students or education; it’s a fight for a better, more accountable future for all Americans. As we look to the court for a decision, let’s remember that the path to prosperity is paved not with handouts but with opportunity, responsibility, and the freedom to make our own way in the world.

Missouri has a chance to lead the nation by example, showing that we will stand up for what is right and preserve the principles of free markets and individual accountability. Let the message be clear: the rule of law will prevail, and fiscal responsibility will triumph over reckless spending.