Opinion: Public School Teacher Supports Phasing-Out Missouri’s Income Tax

As a retired Missouri public school teacher, I spent my days helping students prepare for the future. That work depends on stability—stable classrooms, stable funding, and stable expectations for families who want the best for their kids. That is why conversations about tax reform deserve seriousness, not fearmongering.

Governor Mike Kehoe has made a campaign promise to phase out Missouri’s personal income tax. Some critics have reacted as if this would mean chaos for schools and essential services. From my experience inside and outside of the classroom, that simply does not match reality. Nine states currently have no income tax and over the past ten plus years, many other economically robust states are following suit.

First, “phasing out” does not mean flipping a switch. A deliberate, multi-year transition allows lawmakers to evaluate revenues, protect priorities, and make adjustments along the way. Missouri has already demonstrated over the past decade that it can cut taxes responsibly while maintaining core services. Schools have not shut their doors during recent tax reductions, and teachers have continued to show up for their students every day.

Second, Missouri’s tax code was built for a different economy. Today, our state is increasingly service-based, mobile, and competitive. Income taxes hit teachers, nurses, mechanics, and small business owners directly, while many high-dollar services are largely untouched. If Missouri wants to modernize, it makes sense to ask whether taxing work itself is still the best approach. As I mentioned above, many states have already decided not to do so.

As a former teacher, I care deeply about education funding. Any serious tax reform must protect classrooms, and nothing about a phased approach prevents that. Missouri can and should guarantee support for public schools, public safety, and infrastructure at every step. Responsible reform is not about gimmicks or one-time rebates; it is about structural change that strengthens the state over the long term.

Opponents often point to worst-case scenarios, but they rarely acknowledge real-world examples. The nine states without an income tax have not collapsed. To the contrary, they have grown—bringing in new residents, new businesses, and broader tax bases that ultimately support public services. More than a dozen other states are now following that lead. Missouri should be willing to learn from those experiences rather than dismiss them outright.

Teachers also understand household budgets. Families feel it when every paycheck is smaller because of taxes on their labor. Keeping more of what they earn can mean groceries, school supplies, or saving for college. Respecting work means respecting the people who do it.

This conversation should not be framed as teachers versus taxpayers, or schools versus growth. We can have both. Many other states do. With a careful, phased approach, Missouri can also modernize its tax structure without disrupting government or abandoning its commitments.

Nine states have no income tax, and many others are pursuing that goal. Good policy, like good teaching, requires planning, accountability, and trust. Missouri is capable of all three.