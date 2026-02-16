Opinion: Setting the Record Straight on Missouri’s Energy Position

When people talk about energy these days, the story often sounds the same no matter where you live: rising costs, growing demand, and concern about whether the system can keep up. It’s easy to assume Missouri is facing those same pressures in the same way. Missouri’s situation is different—and that difference matters.

Missouri enters today’s energy conversation with something many states no longer have: electric costs that remain among the lowest in the nation for families and businesses.

Independent data from the Edison Electric Institute shows that Missouri customers arepaying well below both the Midwest and national averages. That matters becauseelectricity isn’t a luxury. It’s part of everyday life, lighting homes, powering schools andhospitals, and keeping businesses running.

What’s often overlooked is that this isn’t a short-term blip. Over the past five years, Missouri’s electric rates have risen more slowly than in much of the country. The sharp increases that dominate national headlines have been concentrated in a handful of states, especially on the coasts. Missouri hasn’t followed that path.

Low costs like that don’t happen by accident. They reflect years of steady planning and decisions made long before they appear on a monthly bill. Recently, attention has turned to data centers and other large energy users, and with it a familiar concern: will new growth drive up costs for everyone else?

In Missouri, that question has already been answered, and the answer is clear. In 2025, Missouri lawmakers passed Senate Bill 4, legislation designed to protect consumers. Simply put, large new electricity users, including data centers, are required to pay the costs they create. Families and small businesses are not asked to pick up the tab.

Growth is welcome in Missouri, but it comes with the responsibility to pay its own way.

That clarity matters. It gives families confidence that economic development won’t come at their expense, and it gives businesses certainty that Missouri takes fairness seriously.

Senate Bill 4 also included many other consumer protections, including measures to protect low-income households, reinforcing Missouri’s long-standing commitment to protecting those who need it most.

Just as important is how Missouri plans ahead, especially relating to transmission lines.

A strong transmission system rarely draws attention when it works. Power simply shows up when you flip a switch. That quiet reliability plays a big role in keeping costs stable. It allows communities to grow without disruption.

Over time, states that planned and invested in transmission have been better able to manage growth, avoid bottlenecks, and keep electric costs in check. Missouri’s experience reflects that same principle. Good planning means that growth strengthens the system rather than straining it.

None of this means challenges don’t exist. Every state faces weather extremes, aging infrastructure, and rising demand. But context matters. Missouri isn’t scrambling to fix a broken system. It’s building on a foundation that has delivered real value over time.

Setting the record straight isn’t about declaring victory. It’s about recognizing what Missouri has gotten right and continuing to plan ahead so growth, reliability, and affordability move forward together.





