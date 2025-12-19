Opinion: SPEED Act – America Wins when America Builds

Here in the Midwest, we know what it means to build. From factories to farms, bridges to broadband, progress comes from work, not red tape. But for decades, that spirit of American progress has been slowed by a federal permitting system that no longer meets the needs of the people of Missouri and across the country.

Across the nation, energy and infrastructure projects that would power homes, lower energy costs, and create thousands of jobs are stuck. The reason is not a shortage of skill or resources. The problem is an outdated maze of rules and delays that can stretch on for years.

It was not always like this. In 1931, the Empire State Building went up in just one year and 45 days. The Golden Gate Bridge took a little more than four years. The Hoover Dam, one of the most ambitious infrastructure efforts in American history, was completed in less than five years. These projects were possible because the government worked with the people trying to build, not against them.

Today, it can take ten years just to get a permit reviewed for a pipeline, transmission line, or other essential infrastructure. Even after years of studies and compliance, many projects still get canceled. That wastes time, money, and opportunity. It also puts us at a competitive disadvantage as countries like China move faster to modernize their energy systems. Bipartisan leaders in Congress and across the states agree that permitting reform is needed now.

Congress is taking notice in the form of prioritizing an important example of reform – the SPEED Act. This bill, recently passed by the House and now moving to the Senate for consideration, is a critical step toward modernizing a federal permitting system that has slowed infrastructure development, raised costs, and strained America’s ability to meet rapidly growing energy demand. It is a practical solution that would help Missouri and the entire region move forward.

But more work is needed. Frivolous lawsuits often stall projects long after agencies have completed years of environmental review. At present, anyone can file a lawsuit even when they have no direct stake in the outcome. That is not environmental stewardship. It is a delay for the sake of delay. Reasonable limits that prioritize those directly affected and that require lawsuits to be filed within a defined window would help restore fairness and predictability.

Agency reviews must also stay grounded in real world impacts. Too often they drift into theoretical scenarios that stretch far beyond what a project could reasonably affect. Reviews should evaluate measurable consequences, not hypothetical guesses.

Midwestern communities take pride in protecting land, water, and local economies while still pushing toward a stronger future. Permitting reform, including Senate passage of the SPEED Act, would preserve that balance. It would maintain high standards while removing barriers that no longer make sense.

Missouri families and businesses should not have to wait years for the energy and infrastructure that support growth. Congress should move quickly to fix what is broken and unlock the full potential of American builders.

America wins when America builds. It is time for our permitting system to reflect that truth once again.