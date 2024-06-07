Opinion: Technology Tools Benefit Business – Policies That Limit Growth Do Not

When it comes to running a small business in Missouri, strong online and social media presence is critical. Platforms that offer helpful digital tools at scale help my small business, House of Paint & Design Co, increase visibility and compete with large corporations, without resorting to expensive marketing campaigns. Targeted advertising on social media helps small businesses reach customers efficiently and cost-effectively.

I built my company from the ground up specializing in high-quality residential painting services and specialty services like wall coverings and refinishing. I’m proud of how far we’ve come, and I owe that growth to social media and word of mouth. We now have dedicated residential and specialty paint teams using a range of digital tools to grow the business and have found personalized advertising highly beneficial. Personalized ads allow me to use my marketing dollars efficiently, leading potential clients back to my business website affordably. Facebook empowers me to reach users who want to reach my small business and my customers are excited to see my content, giving me an edge over my competitors.

Recently, I met with Sen. Eric Schmitt’s office during National Small Business Week. Missouri business owners need access to advertising tools that don’t break the bank, which is why I encourage lawmakers to consider how pending legislation, like the American Privacy Rights Act, would harm small businesses, limiting the ability to target customers. During this period of economic uncertainty, lawmakers should support policies that help small businesses thrive, not policies that limit growth.