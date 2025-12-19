Opinion: The Rail Merger Delivering for Businesses and Consumers

For over four decades, I have had the privilege of advocating for Missouri’s retailers – most of them family-owned stores, forming the backbone of our communities. Business owners know better than most how closely their success is tied to the strength of our transportation network. When the supply chain works, communities and local businesses thrive. But they’re also the first to feel the impact when delays and disruptions occur.

Today, I believe we have a rare opportunity to better the future of local retailers and the economy as a whole. Improving the systems that move goods and connect communities is one of the most effective ways to secure that future. That’s why the proposed Union Pacific (UP)–Norfolk Southern (NS) merger matters so much.

Currently, retailers often must work with multiple rail carriers when transporting goods over long distances, navigating a disconnected rail network that lacks a continuous coast-to-coast line. Each handoff between networks adds time, complexity, and cost. These are factors that small businesses can’t always absorb. Transportation alone costs U.S. businesses more than $1.04 trillion each year, about 10.4 percent of total revenue. That makes it even more important to streamline the movement of goods nationwide to help local retailers and manufacturers stay competitive.

Approving this merger would deliver outcomes that directly support Missouri’s retailers and their customers. The UP–NS merger would transform the current transportation landscape by creating a single-line rail service connecting more than 50,000 route miles and nearly every major U.S. port.

For local manufacturers, the merger opens up new business opportunities. With unified rail service linking the Midwest directly to coastal ports, Missouri producers can reach new domestic and international markets more efficiently than ever before. That enhanced connectivity gives local industries a competitive edge – helping them grow, hire, and reinvest in their communities.

And beyond the massive business efficiencies, the merger would help reduce congestion and wear on Missouri’s roads. Increased rail capacity means more freight can move by train instead of truck –a win for taxpayers. Rail is four times more fuel-efficient than trucking and produces up to 75 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions per ton-mile. Shifting more freight to rail lowers maintenance costs on publicly funded roads, saving Missourians money while contributing to cleaner air.

Importantly, these improvements come from private investment, not public spending. Freight rail is one of the few infrastructure sectors in America that finances its own upkeep, investing about six times more than the average U.S. manufacturer as a share of revenue. The UP–NS merger continues that model – private capital delivering public benefits without taxpayer burden.

It’s also worth highlighting that both companies have a strong record of community engagement. Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern have contributed over $300 million in philanthropic giving nationwide over the past five years. Those investments support workforce development, safety programs, and the downtown spaces that make communities like ours great places to live and work.

Retail remains a cornerstone of Missouri’s economy, supporting about 27 percent of jobs statewide. When transportation becomes more efficient, retailers can reinvest in their employees and communities. Those benefits ripple outward – supporting higher wages, stronger tax bases, and greater economic stability across Missouri’s towns and cities.

After more than 40 years working with Missouri’s retailers, I have learned progress happens when we invest in the systems that keep commerce moving. The UP–NS merger represents exactly that kind of investment: a forward-looking partnership that reduces costs, opens markets, and builds a foundation for long-term growth. In an increasingly interconnected world, our transportation network should reflect that by linking communities, strengthening economies, and keeping Missouri moving forward. This isn’t just a matter of corporate consolidation. It’s about building a stronger, more connected America.