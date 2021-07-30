Parson announces appointment to the Conservation Commission, fills 2 county office vacancies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced an appointment to the Missouri Conservation Commission and filled two county office vacancies.

Denise Dickens, of Crane, was appointed as the Stone County Clerk.

Ms. Dickens has served Stone County as a county employee for more than 30 years. Currently, she works as an Administrative Assistant in the Stone County Commissioners’ Office. Over 17 years of her experience in Stone County government has been serving as Deputy County Clerk. Ms. Dickens is a member of the City of Crane Planning and Zoning Board, Southwest Missouri Solid Waste District N Council, and Ozark Area Community Action Corporation County Advisory and Area Board.

Margy Eckelkamp, of Washington, was appointed to the Conservation Commission.

Ms. Eckelkamp is currently the Editor of The Scoop for Farm Journal. She serves as a mentor for AgLaunch and Missouri State University’s Missouri Small Business Development Center. Ms. Eckelkamp was a member of the Griffiths Leadership Society for Women and previously served as Chair. She has earned the Mid America Crop Life Association’s Ruth White Media Award and was selected as a Mizzou ’39 recipient. Ms. Eckelkamp attended the University of Missouri–Columbia where she earned a Bachelor of Science in agricultural journalism.

Shanda Schultz, of Lincoln, was appointed as the Benton County Circuit Clerk.

Ms. Schultz has served as the Deputy Clerk for Benton County Circuit Court since 2009. Ms. Schultz attended State Fair Community College where she obtained an Associate in Arts.