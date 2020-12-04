Parson appoints Julia Pusateri Lasater as Associate Circuit Judge for 21st Judicial District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed Julia Pusateri Lasater as Associate Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit. She will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Mary Bruntrager Schroeder.

Ms. Lasater, of Kirkwood, currently serves as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the St. Louis Count Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Maryville University and a Juris Doctor from the St. Louis University School of Law.