Parson makes 6 appointments to various boards, commissions, fills 1 county office vacancy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced six appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy.

Jennifer Blair Dowdney, of Osage Beach, was appointed to the Tourism Commission.

Ms. Dowdney is a lifelong native of the Lake of the Ozarks and has served as owner and operator of Blair & Co. Confectionary since 2007. Blair & Co. is a third generation, 61-year-old candy, gift, and lake living store at the Lake of the Ozarks. Ms. Dowdney is responsible for community outreach and all adverting needs for Blair & Co. as well as her family’s several businesses in the Osage Beach Shopping Village. Ms. Dowdney holds a Bachelor of Arts in marketing and graphic design from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

David Gall, of St. Joseph, was appointed as Buchanan County Treasurer.

Mr. Gall is a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Stein & Summers Real Estate. Previously, he served as the Sales and Marketing Manager for First American Title Insurance Company. He has also served as an Accounting Supervisor for the St. Joseph News Press and Assistant Vice President of Deposit Development for Mercantile Bank in St. Joseph. Mr. Gall was a founder and the first President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater St. Joseph. He is a member of the National Multiple Sclerosis Advisory Board, St. Francis Xavier Parish Council, and Missouri Western State University Alumni Association Board of Directors. Mr. Gall holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a minor in Spanish from Missouri Western State University.

Michael Henze, of Osage Beach, was appointed to the Health and Educational Facilities Authority of the State of Missouri.

Mr. Henze served as the CEO of Lake Regional Health System from 1990 until his his retirement in 2017. Under his leadership, Lake Regional Health System won the Missouri Quality Award in both 2003 and 2010, which is given in recognition for distinction in quality leadership. Mr. Henze also previously served as the President of Lake Regional Medical Management. He has received the Missouri Hospital Association’s Visionary Leadership Award and Distinguished Service Award. Mr. Henze served on the Missouri Hospital Association Board from 1997-2014, serving as Chairman in 2007. He has also been active within several other professional organizations, including the Healthcare Services Association Board, Missouri Hospital Plan and Medical Liability Alliance, and American Hospital Association. Mr. Henze holds a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Central Arkansas.

Gary Hill, of Holts Summit, was appointed to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

Mr. Hill currently serves as the Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety at Lincoln University. Previously, he served with the Cole County Sheriff’s Department for 18 years, beginning as a Deputy Sherriff and advancing to Patrol Division Commander – Lieutenant. Mr. Hill has also served as a site coordinator for the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association Training Academy, Adjunct Instructor at Lincoln University, Joint Terrorism Task Force Officer for the F.B.I., and Panel Member for the Missouri Police Chiefs Association’s Assessment Center. He is a member of the F.B.I. National Academy Associates, Missouri Police Chiefs Association, Missouri Task Force on Children’s Justice, and Jefferson City Crime Stoppers. Mr. Hill is active in his community, serving as a member of the Jefferson City Lions Club, Capital City Boys and Girls Club, and the Disciples of Christ Youth Outreach Program. He holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Lincoln University and a Master of Science in criminal justice administration from Columbia College. Mr. Hill is also a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy.

Sheriff Dave Marshak, of Festus, was appointed to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

Sheriff Marshak has served as the Sherriff of Jefferson County since 2016. Previously, Sheriff Marshak served 22 years with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, beginning as a Deputy Sheriff and advancing to Captain. In this role, he was responsible for training employees and ensuring their compliance with governing standards. Sheriff Marshak has trained both civilians and law enforcement officers from local, state, and federal agencies. He has also served as an Adjunct Instructor at Jefferson College, teaching courses in criminal investigations and corrections. Sheriff Marshak holds a Bachelor of Arts in human resources and a Master of Arts in communications from Lindenwood University.

Jeanette Prenger, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Tourism Commission.

Ms. Prenger is the President and CEO of ECCO Select, which she founded in 1995. The company has offices in both Kansas City and Washington, D.C., and has grown into a leading provider of technology talent for Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies. Ms. Prenger has served on various corporate boards and committees, including the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Latino Coalition, Women Impacting Public Policy, and United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She was previously appointed to serve on the Small Business Administration’s Regulatory Fairness Board, Congressman Sam Graves’ Women’s Advisory Board, Visit KC, and other local nonprofit committees in the Kansas City area. She has received multiple professional awards and recognitions, including Power 100 by the Kansas City Business Journal, Ingram’s 250 by Ingram Magazine, and Twenty in 20 by Enterprising Women. Ms. Prenger holds a Bachelor of Science in management information systems from Park University.

Todd P. Smith, of Sedalia, was appointed to the State Board of Mediation.

Mr. Smith has served as the owner and principal of Strategic Methods, a governmental relations and consulting firm, since 2009. Previously, he served as the Director of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations from 2007 to 2009 and as Director of Legislative Affairs for Governor Matt Blunt from 2006-2007. Mr. Smith also previously served as member of the Missouri House of Representatives from 1985-1994 and 2003-2006. During his time in the legislature, he served as Chairman of the Missouri House of Representatives Retirement Committee, drafting and handling major pieces of legislation regarding pensions and retirement systems. Mr. Smith also served as the Pettis County Presiding Commissioner from 1999-2002. In this role, he was the Chief Budget Officer for the county, overseeing 120 plus employees and a budget in excess of $13 million.