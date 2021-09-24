Parson makes 7 appointments to various boards, commissions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced seven appointments to various boards and commissions.

Kasey W. Griffin, of Ash Grove, was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

Mr. Griffin has owned and operated Wilson-Griffin Funeral Homes since 2016. Previously, he was the Human Resources Manger for Missouri Cooperage-Independent Stave Company. Mr. Griffin has more than 17 years of experience in funeral services. He holds a Missouri Funeral Directors License and a Missouri Embalmers License. Mr. Griffin attended Kansas City Kansas Community College where he earned an Associates of Science in mortuary science.

Courtney McGhee, of Florissant, was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

Ms. McGhee is a licensed pharmacist and funeral director in the state of Missouri and currently works as a Emergency Medicine Clinical Pharmacist for the Missouri Baptist Medical Center. Ms. McGhee has also been the Funeral Director for Archway Memorial Chapel since 2015. She is a member of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, American Pharmacists Association, and Missouri Pharmacy Association. Ms. McGhee earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy and earned a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University-Shreveport.

Greg Russell, of Saint Thomas, was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Russell worked as an insurance agent for Missouri Dental Insurance Services, Inc. His career also includes 18 years as funeral director and embalmer for Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair as well as 18 years as owner and operator of the St. Clair Monument Company. Mr. Russell earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Williams Woods University and graduated from the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science.

Victoria Anne Schwinke, of Jefferson City, was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

Ms. Schwinke is a retired higher education professional. Her career includes 22 years with the State Technical College of Missouri where she served as the Vice President of Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer before her retirement in 2020. Ms. Schwinke earned her Bachelor of Science in sociology from Emporia State University and Master of Education in practical arts and vocational technical education form the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Franklin Shane Terhune, of Savannah, was appointed to the Missouri Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Professional Land Surveyors, and Professional Landscape Architects.

Mr. Terhune has owned and operated Terhune Surveying and Mapping since 2010. Prior to establishing his own land surveying firm, he worked as a Land Surveyor for Bartlett & West. Mr. Terhune has also served as the Andrew County Surveyor since 1996 and as Past President and Board Member of the Missouri Society of Professional Surveyors. Mr. Terhune is a member of the National Society of Professional Surveyors and the Missouri Association of County Surveyors.

Dan Wenzel, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Missouri Board of Examiners for Hearing Instrument Specialists.

Mr. Wenzel has worked for Midwest Beltone, a hearing aid service in Kansas City, since 2012. Prior to joining Midwest Beltone, he was an Account Manager for DSI Systems Inc. Mr. Wenzel is a licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist in both Missouri and Kansas. He is also a member of the Missouri Hearing Society. Mr. Wenzel attended Devry University where he earned a degree in electronics and completed the Sony Technical Program at Sony Technical Development Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

Trevor Wolfe, of Lake St. Louis, was appointed to the Missouri State Board of Nursing.

Mr. Wolfe is the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Quality and Education Manager for Mercy St. Louis. Previously, he worked in SSM St. Joseph Health Center’s CSN Emergency Department. Mr. Wolfe has more than 23 years of experience in the nursing, fire, and EMS fields. He is a member of the Missouri Nurses Association and is a member of the Association’s Advocacy Council. Mr. Wolfe earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.